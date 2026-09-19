Low clouds are expected over the east coast on Saturday, with mist possible overnight
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will see fair to partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with low clouds expected over the east coast and a chance of mist forming over some coastal areas overnight, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Conditions will become humid on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, particularly across some coastal areas, increasing the possibility of mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will both remain slight.
In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide will occur at 7.16am and the second at 5.29pm, while low tides are expected at 9.42am and 2.32am.
In the Oman Sea, high tides are forecast at 1.04pm and 5.56am, with low tides at 9.03am and 9.35pm.
The unsettled pattern of humidity and reduced visibility is expected to continue over the next few days.
On Sunday, September 20, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas.
It will become humid overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Winds will reach up to 30 km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
On Monday, September 21, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, with clouds developing over eastern areas by the afternoon.
Humidity is expected overnight and into Tuesday morning, again bringing the possibility of fog or mist across some coastal and inland areas.
Winds on Monday will be light to moderate but may freshen at times, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
By Tuesday, September 22, the weather is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds forming over eastern areas in the afternoon. Humid conditions will return overnight and into Wednesday morning, with fog or mist possible over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will reach up to 30 km/h on Tuesday, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.