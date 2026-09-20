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UAE calls for inclusive approach to combat extremism and hate speech

UAE urges global partnership to counter extremism and embed tolerance at UN

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UAE showcases ‘Tolerance, Peace and Security’ agenda at New York dialogue forum
UAE showcases ‘Tolerance, Peace and Security’ agenda at New York dialogue forum

New York: UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar has called for an inclusive approach to combating extremism and hate speech, stressing the importance of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Al Marar urged greater participation from religious and community leaders, women, youth, civil society and technology companies in efforts to counter extremism and promote tolerance.

He made the remarks during the Global Conference on Promoting Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue and Tolerance in Countering Hate Speech, organised by Morocco in cooperation with the UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect and the UN Alliance of Civilisations.

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The conference was held ahead of the high-level UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

UAE promotes tolerance

Al Marar highlighted the UAE’s efforts to advance its “Tolerance, Peace and Security” agenda, noting that more than 200 nationalities live and work in the country.

He pointed to initiatives including the Document on Human Fraternity, the establishment of the Abrahamic Family House and the UAE’s role in drafting UN Security Council Resolution 2686 on Tolerance, Peace and Security, which was unanimously adopted in 2023.

UN urged to prioritise tolerance

Al Marar said promoting tolerance and combating hate speech should be central to the UN’s work and leadership priorities as the organisation undergoes reform and prepares to select a new Secretary-General.

He said these efforts should form key pillars of crisis prevention, special political missions, peacekeeping operations and the work of UN representatives.

Al Marar reaffirmed that the UAE would continue turning these efforts into concrete measures, with tolerance serving as a foundation for a secure, stable and prosperous future.

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