The race to stay cyber ready is on

Harish Chib, Vice President for Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa at Sophos, says AI is giving cybercriminals a significant advantage. “Attackers have always looked for an edge. Now they've got one: AI. It's sharpening their scams, speeding up their timing, and handling a lot of the work that used to slow them down.”

For Chib, this coincides with unprecedented regional digital growth. “Everything here is scaling, new infrastructure, more workloads shifting to the cloud, more systems connected to one another than ever before. Good for growth, but it also means there's more for attackers to target.”

Resilience replaces prevention

This expanding attack surface is forcing organisations to rethink what cyber resilience actually means. Keeping every attacker out is becoming an increasingly unrealistic benchmark; speed of response and recovery is emerging as a more meaningful measure.