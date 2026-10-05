Vice President honours educators for shaping leaders, spreading knowledge
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to teachers as the “makers of generations” and “architects of minds”, highlighting their enduring role in shaping individuals, building nations and nurturing future leaders.
In a message to teachers featured in his book "The Letters", Sheikh Mohammed described educators as the people to whom society owes much of the dignified life it enjoys and credited them with helping shape generations of engineers, doctors and leaders.
“A message to the makers of generations and the architects of minds,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote. “A message to those to whom we owe the dignified life we live, to those who made engineers, doctors and leaders; to those who instilled values, spread knowledge and illuminated nations with the light of learning.”
Sheikh Mohammed reflected on the profound influence teachers have during the formative years of a person’s life, saying their lessons extend far beyond the classroom and continue to shape how people think, make decisions and live.
“A message to those from whom we learned, in the early years of our lives, how to think, how to decide and how to live, and whose impact remained with us throughout our lives,” he wrote.
Addressing teachers directly, the Vice President concluded: “To you, I write this letter.” He signed the message simply: “Your brother, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”
The message places teachers at the heart of both individual and national development, recognising their contribution not only to education but also to instilling values, spreading knowledge and preparing the professionals and leaders who contribute to society.