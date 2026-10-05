GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute to teachers as ‘makers of generations, architects of minds’

Vice President honours educators for shaping leaders, spreading knowledge

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to teachers as the “makers of generations” and “architects of minds”, highlighting their enduring role in shaping individuals, building nations and nurturing future leaders.

In a message to teachers featured in his book "The Letters", Sheikh Mohammed described educators as the people to whom society owes much of the dignified life it enjoys and credited them with helping shape generations of engineers, doctors and leaders.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“A message to the makers of generations and the architects of minds,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote. “A message to those to whom we owe the dignified life we live, to those who made engineers, doctors and leaders; to those who instilled values, spread knowledge and illuminated nations with the light of learning.”

Sheikh Mohammed reflected on the profound influence teachers have during the formative years of a person’s life, saying their lessons extend far beyond the classroom and continue to shape how people think, make decisions and live.

“A message to those from whom we learned, in the early years of our lives, how to think, how to decide and how to live, and whose impact remained with us throughout our lives,” he wrote.

Addressing teachers directly, the Vice President concluded: “To you, I write this letter.” He signed the message simply: “Your brother, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

The message places teachers at the heart of both individual and national development, recognising their contribution not only to education but also to instilling values, spreading knowledge and preparing the professionals and leaders who contribute to society.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Meal preparation and packing began at Zabeel Hall 2, forming part of an organised humanitarian effort intended to provide large-scale food support to people in Gaza.

Dubai launches 10m-meal drive to support people in Gaza

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continued to receive condolences at Zabeel Majlis on Wednesday for the second day following the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed receives condolences at Zabeel Majlis

1m read
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum died at the age of 76.

Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed: Great ideas begin with great teachers

3m read