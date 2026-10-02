GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US Vice President JD Vance says H-1B visa programme 'completely broken', should be scrapped

Vance assails H-1B visa program, voiced support for its elimination

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US Vice President JD Vance (Photo/Reuters)
US Vice President JD Vance (Photo/Reuters)

Washington, DC [US], October 2 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance has branded the H-1B visa programme as “completely broken”, indicating he would back its total abolition on the grounds that corporations exploit the framework to substitute American personnel with cheaper international staff.

Sharing his stance via a video on the social media platform X, Vance asserted that the system has been “totally taken advantage of” across technology firms, accounting practices and various other sectors.

He drew a distinct line between recruiting elite international talent and utilising H-1B permits merely to cut labour expenditures.

“If you’re going to bring in an accountant making $45,000 a year to replace an accountant who is an American making $60,000 a year, that’s not you using the programme to bring in a genius,” Vance said. “That’s you destroying American jobs and defrauding the American people,” he said.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here 

Furthermore, Vance defended the White House's controversial USD 100,000 levy applied to certain H-1B petitions.

This financial requirement originated in September 2025, targeting applicable submissions for personnel located overseas. The administration subsequently prolonged the policy in September 2026, extending its duration through September 21, 2027, subject to narrow carve-outs encompassing situations deemed vital to national interests.

According to Vance, the executive branch regards this charge as a deterrent to stop businesses from leveraging H-1B permits simply to acquire low-cost labour.

“If you’re just trying to replace an American accountant with a cheaper foreign accountant, then you’re not going to pay $100,000,” he said.

Officials maintain that the policy aims to realign recruitment towards positions demanding higher skill sets and offering elevated remuneration.

Vance's observations arrive as the current administration implements extensive reforms targeting the system.

An executive directive issued on September 18 instructs the Departments of State, Labour and Homeland Security to evaluate whether a sponsoring firm has recently executed, or intends to execute, layoffs affecting comparable domestic employees during the application review process.

Additionally, the directive mandates that the Labour Department scrutinise previously filed labour-condition applications to identify potential regulatory violations.

Tiered selection mechanism

Simultaneously, the administration has established a tiered selection mechanism that prioritises higher-salaried roles.

Nevertheless, Vance intimated that these adjustments might still fall short of addressing core systemic flaws.

“My view is the H-1B programme is completely broken, and I’d be very supportive of just eliminating it,” he said. “But while we have it, what we have to do is protect American workers.” 

These statements arrive amidst persistent judicial challenges targeting the USD 100,000 fee. On October 1, a federal magistrate enjoined the charge after determining that the administration failed to adhere to mandatory administrative rulemaking protocols, compounding an earlier judicial injunction issued earlier in the year.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Komal Rani Swarnkar

Govinda’s alleged girlfriend reacts to Sunita’s remarks

2m read
Joanna Wietrzyk has broken her silence

Wietrzyk apologises and gives up HYROX Beijing win

1m read
US Vice President JD Vance says Washington is looking to overhaul H1-B visa administration to ensure that if a tech company is going to try to get an H-1B visa, it's an actual genius.

'We need actual geniuses' on H-1B visa reforms: Vance

2m read
Vice President JD Vance speaks on stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

Is JD Vance emerging as Trump’s heir for 2028?

3m read