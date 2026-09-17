Joanna Wietrzyk apologises and gives up HYROX Beijing win

The Australian admitted she should have stopped racing
Joanna Wietrzyk has broken her silence over the controversial incident that overshadowed her HYROX victory in Beijing.
The 22 year old Australian has apologised to the people of China, her fellow competitors, spectators and organisers after the incident during the women's Pro race on September 12.
The controversy began after Wietrzyk lost control of her bowels during the race but continued competing and using shared equipment before eventually finishing first.
The incident went viral, particularly in China, and raised serious concerns about hygiene and why organisers allowed her to continue.
Wietrzyk said she felt completely fit and healthy before the race and had no reason to expect she would become ill.
But looking back, she admitted she should have stopped.
“Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track,” Wietrzyk said, adding that she takes responsibility for continuing and is sorry for the discomfort and disruption caused.
Wietrzyk has now taken another major step.
She confirmed that she has decided to retroactively withdraw from the Beijing race and forfeit the points she earned.
HYROX co founder Moritz Furste had already apologised for the organisation's handling of the incident, admitting officials should have reacted immediately.
HYROX has since changed its rules, allowing a race director to withdraw a competitor on medical grounds if blood, vomit, urine or faeces poses a welfare or contamination risk to the athlete or others.
Wietrzyk said the experience had taught her that “there is more to life than racing” and that she will now take some time away to recover, reflect and look after herself and her family.