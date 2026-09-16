Coach breaks silence as HYROX apologises and pledges stricter protocols
Dubai: Joanna Wietrzyk’s coach has broken his silence after the Australian athlete faced intense online scrutiny for continuing to compete at a HYROX event in China following an episode of faecal incontinence during the race.
Wietrzyk was allowed to continue despite human waste being visible across her body, with the decision triggering widespread criticism of HYROX and questions over the handling of the incident.
Bayens, speaking through The Bayens Method social media account, urged people to consider the circumstances surrounding the incident rather than judging those involved after the event.
“What happened was an extraordinary set of circumstances that were unforeseen, rapidly evolving and almost impossible to fully comprehend in real time,” he wrote.
Bayens said athletes, judges and officials had to make decisions under pressure and argued that those decisions could be reviewed without attacking the character of those involved.
“Those decisions can be reviewed and lessons can be taken from them. But judging someone’s intent, character or morality through the clarity of hindsight is neither fair nor honest,” he said.
He also acknowledged that the incident was open to discussion but condemned the personal abuse directed at those involved.
“Discussion is legitimate. The hatred and personal attacks that have followed are not.”
HYROX has since apologised for the controversy, with co-founder Moritz Furste confirming that new rules and procedures will be introduced to prevent similar situations.
The organisers also confirmed that the flooring at the China venue will be changed to better protect athletes during future events.
HYROX defended Wietrzyk, while acknowledging that the incident exposed shortcomings in its procedures and the need for clearer protocols.
Their next event is scheduled for September 17-20 at Maastricht and Mumbai.