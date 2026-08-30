GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

French visitor caught at Kuwait airport with 1,603 drug-soaked sheets

Customs officers seized 13.154kg of narcotic substance concealed in A4 paper

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
French visitor arriving from London was arrested at Kuwait airport with 1,603 drug-soaked sheets in record narcotics bust.
French visitor arriving from London was arrested at Kuwait airport with 1,603 drug-soaked sheets in record narcotics bust.
Supplied

Dubai: Customs officers at Kuwait International Airport have arrested a French visitor arriving from London after allegedly finding 1,603 sheets of paper soaked in a narcotic substance in his luggage, authorities said.

The seizure was made at Terminal 4, where customs officers stopped the French national, who had entered Kuwait on a visit visa, and subjected his baggage to a detailed inspection.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Officers discovered 1,603 A4-sized sheets saturated with a narcotic substance locally known as “chemical”, with a total weight of 13.154 kilograms, according to customs authorities.

The method of concealment involved soaking ordinary-looking sheets of paper with the substance, rather than carrying the drug in a conventional form.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Head of the General Administration of Customs for Customs Ports, Research and Investigation Affairs.

Authorities ordered officials to complete the seizure report and other legal procedures. The suspect and the confiscated material will be referred to the General Administration for Combating Drugs and Alcohol for further investigation and legal action, authorities said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hungarian author Peter Nadas in 2024

Hungarian author Peter Nadas dies aged 83: publicist

1m read
Uptown Motor City residents raise concerns over paid visitor parking, while EDACOM says the system will improve parking availability and not affect allocated spaces.

Uptown Motor City residents question paid parking plan

4m read
Abu Dhabi launches new awards for tourism excellence

Abu Dhabi launches new awards for tourism excellence

2m read
Abu Dhabi Visitor Experience Awards

Abu Dhabi launches Visitor Experience Awards

2m read