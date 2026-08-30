Customs officers seized 13.154kg of narcotic substance concealed in A4 paper
Dubai: Customs officers at Kuwait International Airport have arrested a French visitor arriving from London after allegedly finding 1,603 sheets of paper soaked in a narcotic substance in his luggage, authorities said.
The seizure was made at Terminal 4, where customs officers stopped the French national, who had entered Kuwait on a visit visa, and subjected his baggage to a detailed inspection.
Officers discovered 1,603 A4-sized sheets saturated with a narcotic substance locally known as “chemical”, with a total weight of 13.154 kilograms, according to customs authorities.
The method of concealment involved soaking ordinary-looking sheets of paper with the substance, rather than carrying the drug in a conventional form.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Head of the General Administration of Customs for Customs Ports, Research and Investigation Affairs.
Authorities ordered officials to complete the seizure report and other legal procedures. The suspect and the confiscated material will be referred to the General Administration for Combating Drugs and Alcohol for further investigation and legal action, authorities said.