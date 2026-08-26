Authorities seize five tonnes of Lyrica powder and nearly four million capsules
Dubai: Kuwait has foiled the biggest drug operation in its history, seizing about five tonnes of raw Lyrica powder and nearly four million capsules ready for sale with a combined street value of about 150 million dinars, Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah, said on Wednesday.
The operation also uncovered a fully equipped facility used to manufacture Lyrica, a brand name for the prescription drug pregabalin, along with equipment for filling and packaging capsules, Sheikh Fahd, who is also First Deputy Prime Minister, said.
He said the seizure was made on Tuesday and demonstrated the scale of the threat thwarted by Kuwait's anti-narcotics officers.
Sheikh Fahad announced the operation at the closing ceremony of a national anti-drug awareness campaign organised by the Ministry of Social Affairs with government, private-sector and civil society organisations.
He said combating drugs remained one of the Interior Ministry's top priorities, with authorities intensifying efforts to pursue smugglers and dealers, strengthen surveillance and enforcement and disrupt drug supply networks.
The government's strategy also focuses on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, he said, stressing that combating narcotics should not be limited to seizures and arrests.
Kuwait has allocated a specialised facility for the treatment and rehabilitation of women with drug addiction and is preparing additional centres to expand treatment capacity, Sheikh Fahad said.
He urged families to seek help if a relative develops a drug problem, saying treatment programmes provide confidentiality and privacy and that, subject to legal procedures and regulations, voluntarily seeking treatment does not result in a criminal record for the drug user.
Sheikh Fahad said the Interior Ministry would continue working with other state institutions to combat trafficking, disrupt supply networks and raise public awareness, describing the fight against drugs as a shared national responsibility.