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Kuwait foils biggest drug operation in its history, seizes KD150 million haul

Authorities seize five tonnes of Lyrica powder and nearly four million capsules

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait seizes record KD150 million Lyrica haul in its largest drug operation, uncovering a manufacturing facility and boosting prevention and rehabilitation measures.
Kuwait seizes record KD150 million Lyrica haul in its largest drug operation, uncovering a manufacturing facility and boosting prevention and rehabilitation measures.
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Dubai: Kuwait has foiled the biggest drug operation in its history, seizing about five tonnes of raw Lyrica powder and nearly four million capsules ready for sale with a combined street value of about 150 million dinars, Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah, said on Wednesday.

The operation also uncovered a fully equipped facility used to manufacture Lyrica, a brand name for the prescription drug pregabalin, along with equipment for filling and packaging capsules, Sheikh Fahd, who is also First Deputy Prime Minister, said.

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He said the seizure was made on Tuesday and demonstrated the scale of the threat thwarted by Kuwait's anti-narcotics officers.

Sheikh Fahad announced the operation at the closing ceremony of a national anti-drug awareness campaign organised by the Ministry of Social Affairs with government, private-sector and civil society organisations.

He said combating drugs remained one of the Interior Ministry's top priorities, with authorities intensifying efforts to pursue smugglers and dealers, strengthen surveillance and enforcement and disrupt drug supply networks.

The government's strategy also focuses on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, he said, stressing that combating narcotics should not be limited to seizures and arrests.

Kuwait has allocated a specialised facility for the treatment and rehabilitation of women with drug addiction and is preparing additional centres to expand treatment capacity, Sheikh Fahad said.

He urged families to seek help if a relative develops a drug problem, saying treatment programmes provide confidentiality and privacy and that, subject to legal procedures and regulations, voluntarily seeking treatment does not result in a criminal record for the drug user.

Sheikh Fahad said the Interior Ministry would continue working with other state institutions to combat trafficking, disrupt supply networks and raise public awareness, describing the fight against drugs as a shared national responsibility.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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