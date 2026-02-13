GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Over 14 million Captagon pills seized in joint UAE-Kuwait operation

The pills were hidden in sacks of corn

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police

Dubai Police and their Kuwaiti counterparts have come together to dismantle an international drug trafficking network, resulting in the seizure of more than 14 million Captagon pills

The criminal network had employed a sophisticated concealment tactic by hiding millions of pills inside sacks of corn grains and distributed them across five containers, Dubai Police said.

The joint operation resulted in the confiscation of two tonnes and 250 kilograms of Captagon tablets, totalling 14,062,500 pills.

Timely intervention

Based on confidential intelligence exchanged with Kuwaiti counterparts, investigative teams initiated an extensive surveillance operation. Three Arab nationals were identified as being connected to the shipment, which had arrived through the port of an Arab country.

Once the intelligence picture was fully established, specialised teams carried out an operation, apprehending the three suspects while they were unloading the sacks in preparation for storage. The entire quantity of narcotics was seized on site.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, chairman of the National Anti Narcotics Bureau, commended the close coordination and intelligence cooperation between the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police and its counterpart in the State of Kuwait.

He stated that this achievement highlights the strength of the fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait, and reflects a high level of operational integration and intelligence exchange between the relevant authorities in both countries. He noted that such collaboration enhances regional security and significantly curbs the activities of cross border trafficking networks.

