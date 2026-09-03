UK premier, Macron to hold talks on migrants, Ukraine war

Burnham and Macron seek closer post-Brexit ties on migration and Ukraine
After admiring France's fabled Bayeux Tapestry loaned for a London exhibition, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold their first talks Thursday, with migrant boats and Ukraine high on the agenda.
The leaders met for the first time Wednesday evening at a preview of the tapestry's exhibition at the British Museum, along with King Charles III -- an event both sides hailed as symbolic of positive ties.
The French leader said he hoped future generations would recall "the tale of two countries which, after centuries of shared history, chose to forge a bond as close as the threads of this thousand-year-old embroidery".
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Macron played an instrumental role over nearly a decade in pushing for the tapestry loan, which is viewed as another step towards healing the rancour of the Brexit years.
The 11th-century work, which depicts the Norman conquest of England by William the Conqueror, arrived in London in July for the sell-out exhibition.
Burnham in his speech hailed this as a moment to build a "new future... filled with optimism and hope".
Macron was to become the first European Union leader hosted at Downing Street by Burnham, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited in July.
For Macron the visit is significant as he approaches the final months of his presidential term, set to end May 2027.
Thursday's talks are set to cover joint efforts to stop small boats crossing the Channel, Burnham told French journalists Wednesday, saying: "We've been working together with the French government around migration, there is more that we can achieve together."
Downing Street said leaders would focus on tackling the "emerging use of mega dinghies", or larger more powerful boats.
In coming weeks, a "surge team" of 45 French officers will be deployed on beaches to tackle such launches, Downing Street said.
The UK recorded the lowest number of small boats carrying migrants crossing the Channel this summer since 2019, the government said Monday, touting the success of its enforcement deal with France.
But Burnham said in a Downing Street statement ahead of the meeting that "we cannot be complacent. Smuggling gangs are constantly adapting their tactics, and the UK and France need to respond quickly".
He has maintained London's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, making his first overseas trip to Kyiv.
"That mattered, just as our joint action within the Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine matters," Macron said in his speech at the British Museum, directed at Burnham.
He singled out Britain's release to Ukraine of information on components for the long-range missile, SCALP, the French-produced version of the UK's Storm Shadow.
Macron and Starmer enjoyed good ties and adopted lead roles in the coalition of nations supporting Ukraine.
"We may have had a change of prime minister in Britain but we have not had a change of direction" on Ukraine, Burnham told French journalists Wednesday.
Downing Street said discussions were also likely to focus on ensuring stability in the Middle East and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Macron remains eager to press his vision of European sovereignty not dependent on the United States -- with Britain seen as having a crucial role to play even after its EU divorce.
Paris and London "do not always see eye to eye" but "We respect one another, remain open to discussing everything, including advancing the UK reset with the European Union," the French leader said Wednesday.
Burnham is eager to build on his predecessor Keir Starmer's efforts to forge closer post-Brexit cooperation with the European Union as he aims to boost sluggish UK growth.
"I think that it's important that I build on what was achieved by my predecessor, who took steps to get back closer," he told journalists Wednesday.
"I think 10 years on from Brexit, people here are fed up with the (lack of) vision, people see that we need to work closer together," Burnham told journalists.
Anand Menon, Kings College London politics professor, warned of a danger that talks could feature "style without substance", however.
"You can have as much of a bromance as you want, but we need progress on the EU negotiations, and I suspect we won't get any movement on that," he told AFP.