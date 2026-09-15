Athlete's human waste incident sparks HYROX backlash

The organisers added that flooring at the venue would also be replaced to protect athletes in future events. HYROX World said it has established procedures for dealing with bio-contaminants and medical incidents.

“After the incident, the organising committee immediately closed off and isolated the affected area and track, and completed comprehensive disinfection,” the organisers said in a statement. “Relevant equipment was removed from the venue, and waste was disposed of in accordance with municipal waste-management standards.”

However, videos and photographs of Wietrzyk on Chinese social media went viral, showing her completing the exercises while visibly soiled. She was also seen using equipment used by other competitors as well, drawing questions over the event’s health and safety procedures and the responsibility of athletes and organisers.

Wietrzyk, a HYROX world record holder, had been invited to compete at the event in the Chinese capital over the weekend. She continued through the challenging course and eventually won her event.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.