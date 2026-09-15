Athlete's human waste incident sparks HYROX backlash

Beijing HYROX organisers criticised after athlete races on despite incident
Dubai: Organisers of a viral HYROX event in Beijing have faced criticism after Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk was allowed to continue competing despite suffering an episode of faecal incontinence during the race.
Wietrzyk, a HYROX world record holder, had been invited to compete at the event in the Chinese capital over the weekend. She continued through the challenging course and eventually won her event.
However, videos and photographs of Wietrzyk on Chinese social media went viral, showing her completing the exercises while visibly soiled. She was also seen using equipment used by other competitors as well, drawing questions over the event’s health and safety procedures and the responsibility of athletes and organisers.
HYROX is a global indoor fitness competition that combines running with demanding stations, including sled pushes, rowing, burpees and sandbag lunges. While it has always promoted fitness, the latest controversy was unexpected.
Many questioned whether Wietrzyk should have been allowed to remain in the competition. HYROX China said the affected area was immediately closed and disinfected after the incident.
“After the incident, the organising committee immediately closed off and isolated the affected area and track, and completed comprehensive disinfection,” the organisers said in a statement. “Relevant equipment was removed from the venue, and waste was disposed of in accordance with municipal waste-management standards.”
The organisers added that flooring at the venue would also be replaced to protect athletes in future events. HYROX World said it has established procedures for dealing with bio-contaminants and medical incidents.
“HYROX has clear bio-contaminant and medical procedures in place,” it said. Apart from defending themselves, the event then backed Wietrzyk who has been a victim of online criticism.
Nevertheless, HYROX now prepare to host their next events this week with HYROX Maastricht and HYROX Mumbai, both scheduled for September 17-20.