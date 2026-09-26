‘Nobody can break an already broken home’: Govinda’s alleged girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s remarks

Komal, in her post, questioned why personal matters were being discussed publicly and rejected the suggestion that she had broken up the couple's marriage.

Komal, who has been linked to Govinda, shared a post on Instagram Stories a day after Sunita spoke publicly about difficulties in her personal life.

Actress Komal Rani Swarnkar has responded to remarks made by Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, rejecting suggestions that she is responsible for problems in the couple's marriage.

She alleged that a man could be subjected to prolonged emotional pressure, prevented from working and isolated from others.

"I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public," Komal wrote.

In her post, Komal wrote that "nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house". She also questioned why someone experiencing personal pain would choose to discuss it publicly rather than resolve it privately.

She ended the post by asking Sunita to stop using her name and accusing her of pursuing a personal agenda.

Komal also questioned whether such treatment could come from a devoted wife and suggested that taking private disputes public could be an attempt to gain sympathy.

"All Gen Z youngsters and women, please support me. What is happening to me is not right. My home is falling apart for no reason," Sunita said.

Sunita's remarks came during her visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple near Kolkata on Friday. Speaking to reporters, she said she was going through a difficult period and appealed to women and younger people to support her.

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