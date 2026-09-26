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‘Nobody can break an already broken home’: Govinda’s alleged girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s remarks

Actress denies being responsible for the couple’s marital troubles

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Komal Rani Swarnkar
Komal Rani Swarnkar

Actress Komal Rani Swarnkar has responded to remarks made by Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, rejecting suggestions that she is responsible for problems in the couple's marriage.

Komal, who has been linked to Govinda, shared a post on Instagram Stories a day after Sunita spoke publicly about difficulties in her personal life.

Komal, in her post, questioned why personal matters were being discussed publicly and rejected the suggestion that she had broken up the couple's marriage.

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Komal questions public discussion

In her post, Komal wrote that "nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house". She also questioned why someone experiencing personal pain would choose to discuss it publicly rather than resolve it privately.

"I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public," Komal wrote.

She alleged that a man could be subjected to prolonged emotional pressure, prevented from working and isolated from others.

Komal also questioned whether such treatment could come from a devoted wife and suggested that taking private disputes public could be an attempt to gain sympathy.

She ended the post by asking Sunita to stop using her name and accusing her of pursuing a personal agenda.

"May God protect every decent man from such cunning women," concluded the post.

Sunita appeals for support

Sunita's remarks came during her visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple near Kolkata on Friday. Speaking to reporters, she said she was going through a difficult period and appealed to women and younger people to support her.

"All Gen Z youngsters and women, please support me. What is happening to me is not right. My home is falling apart for no reason," Sunita said.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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