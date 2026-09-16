Cybersecurity shifts from flaws to resilience

The Middle East is at the forefront of digital transformation, with governments and enterprises investing heavily in AI, cloud infrastructure, smart cities and connected technologies. This creates enormous opportunity for growth and innovation, but also a more complex, interconnected cyber environment. For Tenable, the region matters because organizations are embracing technologies that are fundamentally reshaping their digital estates. At GISEC, we'll focus on how organizations can move beyond fragmented, reactive security towards a unified approach to reducing cyber exposure across IT, cloud, identities, OT and AI. The conversation is no longer just about finding vulnerabilities but about understanding which exposures could be exploited, how they connect, and what business impact they could create.