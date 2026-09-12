UK-based Indian nurse who championed organ donation wins global award

She was selected from over 134,000 registrations across 214 countries and economies
Dubai: An Indian nurse based in the UK who has spent years campaigning for greater awareness of organ and stem-cell donation has won a global nursing award worth $250,000.
Agimol Pradeep, a senior transplant coordinator at King’s College Hospital and honorary senior lecturer at the University of Salford, has been named the winner of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026 at a ceremony in Kochi, India.
She has emerged as the winner from more than 134,000 registrations from 214 countries and economies.
“It’s surreal still. I’m trying to absorb everything. I don’t think this is an individual game at all. I feel like I’m representing my profession,” Pradeep told Gulf News in an online interview.
Pradeep’s work has focused on an issue she has witnessed through her experience in transplant care, patients dying from organ failure while waiting for treatment.
She has expressed hope that the international recognition will allow her to take her work to countries where systems for supporting patients with organ failure and providing transplants are not yet fully developed.
“Unfortunately, there are many patients dying due to organ failure. My true hope is that one day we shouldn’t be losing patients because of organ failure,” exclaimed Pradeep.
She has pointed to the difference between healthcare systems that have established transplant services and those where such support remains limited.
“In the UK, we have a dedicated organ transplant service where we have a national transplant waiting list. We are able to provide transparent care to patients who are struggling with organ failure.”
But even in a developed healthcare system, the need has remained significant.
“Despite saying that, we are losing around three patients every day with organ failure, even in a developed country like the UK.”
For Pradeep, increasing awareness about organ donation is therefore an essential part of the solution.
“By talking about organ donation, we’ll be able to spread the message of the gift of life. There are a lot of misinterpretations of organ donation, so we need to raise awareness and bring that practice back to normality.”
Pradeep’s advocacy has centred on the barriers faced by South Asian communities, where a shortage of ethnically matched donors can affect patients waiting for transplants.
She has helped turn her research and experience into community action by co-founding Upahaar, an initiative aimed at increasing organ and stem-cell donation. The initiative has registered more than 10,000 stem-cell donors.
Rather than viewing the barriers she encountered as setbacks, Pradeep has chosen to see them as opportunities to make a difference.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge. I take it as an opportunity. If we all sit back, I don’t think I would have done anything to change the system or the mindset. Every challenge that comes my way, I take it as an opportunity,” explained Pradeep.
Her approach is one she believes can also apply to nurses facing difficult situations in their own careers.
“In a nurse’s life, that’s what I want to say, anything that comes to you, if you feel that you’re not confident or comfortable with the questions or the care that you need to provide, there’s always a solution.”
She added, “You just have to persevere and go with your determination.”
In addition, Pradeep has viewed continuous learning as vital to nursing, particularly as healthcare becomes increasingly specialised and technology and treatment approaches evolve.
“Every day you are learning. Nursing is one profession where you will never be a 100 percent learned nurse. Every day care is changing and healthcare is evolving, so you have to continue learning,” described Pradeep.
Her own career has reflected the changing nature of the profession. Alongside her work in transplant coordination, she is an educator and has worked to address barriers faced by internationally trained nurses seeking to return to the UK workforce.
Her contributions to patient access, community engagement, and healthcare capacity have earned her recognition including the British Empire Medal.
For Pradeep, nursing has been more than a career choice.
“I always believe nursing is a true calling,” shared Pradeep.
She has noted that nurses today have far more opportunities to shape healthcare than the traditional image of the bedside nurse suggests.
“Not everyone can be a bedside nurse. In the past, that’s what we used to be called. Now nursing is evolving. We have researchers, educators, advocates, specialist nurses, and practitioners. Anyone who wishes to progress with a nursing career, your path is wide and open.”
Her message to nurses considering their next step is to have the confidence to begin.
“You just have to step in with that confidence of helping people in need.”
Pradeep has bared that she hopes the global platform provided by the award will allow her to expand her work beyond the UK, particularly in developing countries where patients with organ failure may have fewer options.
Her plans have included using the prize to support organ and stem-cell donation initiatives and nursing education and training.
“My hope is to spend that amazing gift, given by the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award committee, for the common cause of promoting organ donation, especially in developing countries,” said Pradeep.
The award has been presented to Pradeep by Shri V. D. Satheesan, chief minister of Kerala, along with Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare; Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC; T.J. Wilson, executive director and group head of Aster DM Healthcare; and Varun Khanna, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Quality Care Ltd.
Notably, the ceremony has featured a special message from Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, who congratulated the finalists and recognised the contribution of nurses to healthcare worldwide.
The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has been launched in 2021 to recognise nurses who are advancing the profession and creating meaningful change in healthcare. The 10 finalists have been selected through a process involving Ernst & Young LLP, a screening jury, and a grand jury. They have been assessed on their professional achievements, leadership, innovation, impact, and contribution to nursing.
The other nine finalists were Dr. Aidah Alkaissi from Sweden, Dinah Sevilla from Saudi Arabia, Dr. Hammoda Abu-Odah from Hong Kong, Hindumbi K from India, Johana Patricia Galvan Barrios from Colombia, Josephine Nelago Angula from Namibia, Oluchi Angel Okoi from Nigeria, Peter Fore from Papua New Guinea, and Ronald Mario Cañas Rojas from Colombia.