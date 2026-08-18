From the frontlines to the classroom: How UAE nurses are advancing patient care through learning

Nurses share how postgraduate education at MBRU is strengthening evidence-based care
Dubai: For nurses working on the frontlines of healthcare, learning does not end when a shift is over.
In Dubai, a growing culture of professional development and research is enabling nurses to take their clinical experience back to the bedside, apply new knowledge and help shape the future of patient care.
For Sona Susan Zachariah and Nancy Abusamra, postgraduate studies at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) have become an extension of their commitment to patients helping them combine clinical experience with evidence-based practice, compassion and continuous learning.
With 12 years of experience in emergency nursing, Zachariah, a Staff Nurse and MSc Cardiovascular Nursing student at the MBRU, has witnessed how rapidly healthcare evolves and how research can directly influence outcomes.
“Research is essential in improving patient outcomes,” she said, noting that her studies at MBRU have strengthened her ability to critically evaluate new evidence and apply it confidently in real-time clinical situations.
Her postgraduate education has sharpened her skills in reviewing scientific literature and translating evidence into changes that can improve patient safety and quality of care. She says Dubai Health’s growing focus on research has encouraged nurses to remain curious, challenge established practices and contribute to continuous improvement.
For Zachariah, the support of nursing leadership has also been crucial in making it possible to pursue higher education while continuing to work.
“That support has allowed me to integrate academic learning directly into my clinical practice, creating a meaningful bridge between theory and frontline care,” she said.
That connection between learning and patient care is equally important to Abusamra, a Senior Staff Nurse and MSc Pediatric Nursing student at the MBRU. With more than two decades of nursing experience, including 10 years at Dubai Health, she sees education as a continuous journey rather than a destination.
Her experience at MBRU has strengthened her ability to assess children, make informed clinical decisions and keep the child’s safety, development and family needs at the heart of care.
But in paediatric nursing, she says, clinical expertise must go hand in hand with compassion.
“Excellent care is not only about clinical accuracy but also about emotional reassurance and trust,” she said.
For both nurses, Dubai Health’s Patient First promise provides a clear guide, particularly when the pressure is greatest.
In an emergency department, Zachariah said, every second counts. Keeping the patient’s safety and well-being at the centre helps her remain focused while making rapid decisions, communicating with families and coordinating with the wider healthcare team.
For Abusamra, putting patients first means listening carefully to families, involving them in care decisions where possible and recognising the emotional needs of children. Creating a calm and supportive environment, she noted, can improve a child’s cooperation, comfort and overall experience.
Their journeys also underline the wider value of investing in nurses’ education. Zachariah encourages young nurses considering postgraduate studies to “take the step”, describing the experience as challenging but deeply rewarding.
Time management, discipline and a strong support system are important, she added, while choosing a speciality that genuinely interests them can make learning more meaningful and directly relevant to clinical practice.
For Abusamra, the impact of that learning extends beyond individual patients. As an educator and MBRU graduate, she sees herself playing an active role in mentoring and inspiring the next generation of paediatric nurses in the UAE.
Her goal is to help students develop not only technical competence, but also confidence, professionalism, cultural sensitivity and compassion.
Together, their experiences reflect a simple but powerful idea: when nurses are empowered to keep learning, the benefits extend well beyond their own professional growth reaching patients, families, colleagues and the wider healthcare system.