Nursing, architecture, accounting, occupational/physical therapy, others no longer considered 'professions' under US rule

Change in US federal education policy causes concern in healthcare, academic communities
The US Department of Education now excludes nursing, accounting, architecture and others from its official list of recognised “professional degree” programmes.
This policy shift takes effect July 1, 2026.
The new policy, issued by the Trump administration, has profound implications for those affected:
Here’s a simpler Q&A explainer on the recent change by the U.S.
The US Department of Education has updated its list of “professional degree” programmes for federal student loan purposes and has removed nursing from that category starting July 1, 2026.
This means nursing degrees will no longer be classified as “professional degrees” eligible for certain higher federal student loan limits and benefits that other health fields like medicine and dentistry still enjoy.
A professional degree prepares students to enter licenced professions usually requiring advanced academic and clinical training beyond a bachelor's degree.
Examples include MD (medicine), JD (law), DDS (dentistry), and PharmD (pharmacy).
Previously advanced nursing degrees like MSN and DNP were included, but the new policy excludes them, as per Newsweek.
No. This change does not affect nurses’ licences or legal ability to practice.
The new definition may limit their access to federal financial aid and reduce opportunities for advanced nursing education, which could have long-term effects on nursing students, schools, and the future nursing workforce.
What this means, in effect: Nursing students pursuing graduate degrees will face stricter federal loan limits.
Instead of accessing up to $50,000 per year and $200,000 total under professional degree loan caps, nursing students may be limited to $20,500 per year and $100,000 total loan limits.
Many may lose access to Grad PLUS loans that help cover additional expenses. This could increase financial burden and reliance on private loans with higher interest.
The Trump administration redefined which graduate degrees are considered “professional” for federal student loan purposes.
The US Department of Education released a list that excludes some professions, including nursing, from being classified as professional degrees.
Degrees recognised as professional include:
Pharmacy (Pharm.D.)
Dentistry (D.D.S. or D.M.D.)
Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.)
Chiropractic (D.C.)
Law (J.D.)
Medicine (M.D.)
Optometry (O.D.)
Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.)
Podiatry (D.P.M.), and
Theology (M.Div.)
Programmes that have been left out or are currently excluded from the professional degree list:
Nursing
Architecture
Accounting
Occupational therapy
Physical therapy
Special education
Public health, Social work
Fewer nursing students might afford advanced degrees needed to become nurse practitioners, educators, and leaders.
This can worsen nursing shortages, impacting healthcare availability, especially in underserved and rural areas.
Reduced nurse educators could limit how many new nurses are trained.
The overall healthcare system could see workforce challenges and increased burnout due to fewer highly trained nurses.
There are around 180,000 Filipino nurses in the US, many working as frontline healthcare providers.
Philippine officials, including Rep. Kristine Alexie Besas Tutor, have called for urgent assessment of the US policy's effects on Filipino nurses' employment, recognition, and career prospects.
The issue is considered complex and requires coordination by Philippine government agencies to respond cohesively.
Groups like the American Nurses Association (ANA) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) strongly oppose the exclusion, warning it threatens nursing education funding and could deepen the nursing shortage.
Nursing leaders emphasise the essential role of advanced practice nurses in healthcare access and urge the Department of Education to reinstate nursing as a professional degree.
This change highlights how federal education definitions can have significant ripple effects on workforce development, education accessibility, and healthcare delivery nationwide.
The situation is ongoing, with calls for reconsideration and legislative action in both the US and the Philippines.
Yes, many Filipino nurses working in the US as medical professionals and caregivers may be impacted.
This has raised concerns among advocacy groups and government officials in the Philippines, who are seeking to assess and respond to the potential effects on employment and professional recognition.
