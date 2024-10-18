Al Ain: A Filipino nurse, who became the UAE finalist of the $250,000 global nursing award by Aster DM Healthcare, has said that the recognition has offered a sense of pride and responsibility especially because he represents both the UAE and the Filipino community.

Nelson Bautista, 49, currently serving as Clinical Resource Nurse at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, was this week announced as one of the top 10 finalists for the third edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award – a platform that recognises and celebrates contributions of nurses across the world, and one of the top global awards for nurses with the highest prize money.

Speaking to Gulf News on Thursday, the father of a teen said he considers it as a recognition for his 23 years of dedicated service in healthcare,

“It’s an incredible honour,” said Bautista. “Being shortlisted among the top 10 finalists from thousands of nurses worldwide is humbling,” he said.

There were 78,000 global applicants from across 202 countries. As a finalist, Bautista is a guaranteed winner of a reward -at a gala event in Bengaluru, India in December as the organisers have announced that the third edition will recognise, apart from the winner, the other nine finalists with a reward.

“I feel a sense of pride and responsibility, especially as I represent not only the UAE but also the Filipino community,” Bautista said.

His journey in the profession began as a working nursing student in the Philippines. “I didn’t come from a well-off family, so I had to be a working student,” he recalled. He worked part-time to support his education.

“It was a struggle, but nursing was always something I wanted to do. I was inspired by the sense of purpose that nursing brings and I really admired nurses. My parents were initially opposed, but they gave way when they saw how strongly I felt about it.” He moved to the UAE 16 years ago after working for seven years in Saudi Arabia.

Bautista has made a significant impact on the healthcare community through his leadership of the SEHA Nursing Staff Health and Wellbeing Committee since 2018.

Many accolades

His “Your Health First” initiative, launched in 2019, aimed to support the wellbeing of frontline healthcare workers, a mission that became essential as the world faced the unprecedented crisis of COVID-19. The programme has been recognised globally, including a 5-star rating at the 8th International Best Practice Competition in New Zealand and Honourable Mentions at the International Hospital Federation Awards in 2022 and 2024.

“The profession is stressful, and burnout is common. Our initiative was created to support nurses’ mental and emotional health,” he explained. “We partnered with the American Nurses Association’s wellbeing programme, which provided us with evidence-based resources. We implemented a wellbeing calendar with monthly themes—like mindful meals—and a wellbeing champion within each unit, so nurses could focus on their wellbeing in sustainable, practical ways.” Multiple surveys have proved the efficacy of the programme over the years, he said.

Nursing education

Bautista also spearheaded several innovations in nursing education, including the digitisation of the Nursing Orientation Programme and the pioneering of real-time learning needs assessment, which revolutionised how nurses’ educational needs are identified. “Digital transformation is critical in today’s healthcare landscape,” Bautista pointed out. “We faced challenges in moving from face-to-face orientations to digital platforms, especially with older nurses, but it’s crucial. Digitalisation allows nurses to complete modules at their convenience, and we can track their progress in real-time.”

His vision for the future of nursing is deeply rooted in technology. “AI could be integrated into nursing to handle the administrative side of bedside care, like documentation, which takes up a significant portion of our work. The human aspect of care in nursing is irreplaceable and AI can help us focus on that,” Bautista said, also envisioning AI tools that can personalise nurses’ educational pathways based on their current skill sets.

Pushing boundaries

Despite his many accolades—including the SEHA Outstanding Nurse Award, Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East, and Asia’s Pinnacle Awards in 2023— Bautista remains humble. “I’m not really looking to win. Reaching this level itself is victory for me,” he said when asked about the Aster Award. “Just meeting the other finalists, I realised how big they are in the profession. But if I win, I would use the prize to sponsor scholarships for underprivileged nursing students, support initiatives for paediatric oncology here in the UAE and probably create initiatives directed towards staff wellbeing and education.”

His leadership in the field has also led to international recognition, including recent awards at the International Hospital Federation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the Asia’s Modern Hero Awards in 2024. Yet, when asked what he considers his biggest achievement, Bautista points to the Aster Award: “This feels like it’s covering everything.”

Advice for young nurses

Bautista also shared his advice for young nurses entering the profession: “Keep striving for the best. Nursing is challenging, but it’s incredibly rewarding. Platforms like the Aster Award acknowledge the hard work and dedication nurses put into the profession. These recognitions don’t just boost morale—they push the entire profession towards excellence.”

Though male nurses are outnumbered in the profession, Bautista said they can excel in specialisations like emergency, operating rooms, and procedural areas. “It’s not about gender, but about compassionate care, dedication, and passion for the profession,” he pointed out.