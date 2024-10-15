Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has unveiled the top 10 finalists on Tuesday for the third edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award — a platform that recognises contributions of nurses across the world.

The 10 nurses have been shortlisted from a pool of more 78,000 nurses from 202 countries across the world who applied for the award, following a stringent review process run independently by Ernst & Young LLP (EY), along with an Expert Jury and the Grand Jury.

The top 10 finalists for 2024 includes: Archimedes Motari (Kugitimo Health Centre, Kenya), Johnsy Inni (Immanuel Lutheran Rural Hospital, Papua New Guinea), Laarni Conlu Florencio (New York Presbyterian, USA), Lilian Nuwabaine (Aga Khan University School of Nursing Midwifery, and Manyangwa Best Medical Services Center Limited, Uganda), Nelson Bautista (Tawam Hospital, UAE), Nilima Pradeepkumar Rane (President of Nursing Association — Goa state branch, India), Maria Victoria Juan (Consultant at Philippine Army Health Services, Philippines), Martin Schiavenato (Gonzaga University, USA), Hoi Shu Yin (Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore) and Sylvia May Hampton (Wound Care Consultants Ltd, England).

Role models

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Each and everyone of these nurses have showcased excellence — going above and beyond their duties for the well-being of patients and the community. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was established with this very aim — to honour, celebrate and reward the remarkable contributions of nurses and establish them as role models in the field of nursing.”

“With more than 9,000 nurses working across Aster DM Healthcare’s facilities across seven countries, we have witnessed the commitment and efforts put in by nurses very closely. This is the least we can do to shine a spotlight on the work being done by the nursing community globally,” he added.

Recognition

The third edition of the award will not only award the winner with $250,000 but also recognise the other nine finalists with a reward. The final round will include interviews with respected members of the grand jury, including: Howard Catton, Chief Executive Officer of the International Council of Nurses, Switzerland; Prof. Sheila Tlou, Co-Chairperson of the Global HIV Prevention Coalition and former Minister of Health & Member of Parliament of Botswana; Prof. James Buchan, Adjunct Professor at the WHO Collaborating Centre for Nursing; Dr. Peter Carter, an OBE awardee and independent healthcare consultant, and former CEO of the Royal College of Nursing; and Dr. Niti Pall, Senior Digital Advisor for AXA (EC), Board Chair of Harbr, and Managing Director of Health4all advisory.