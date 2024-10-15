Who is it for?

This fair is specifically tailored for parents of students in grades 7-10 who are exploring the transition to a boarding school environment. The junior board typically begins at age 10, while the senior board caters to ages 14 and up.

Enrolling your child in a top-tier boarding school can strengthen their applications to elite universities worldwide. All the schools participating in the November fair in Dubai serve as pathways to competitive universities in the US.

• Meet representatives from over 30 top American boarding schools, including the prestigious Blair Academy, Choate Rosemary Hall, Deerfield Academy, Northfield Mount Hermon, The Peddie School, and more.

• Engage directly with admission officers, parents, and alumni to learn about their schools’ offerings and the boarding experience.

• Receive personalised guidance from experts to help you navigate the admission process

Exclusive student profiling sessions

As a special incentive, early registrants will receive a complimentary student profiling session from Sesameed Education, the organisers of the fair. This session will offer tailored advice on crafting an initial school list and maximising your experience at the fair. Given the limited availability of slots for this exclusive offer, interested families should register as soon as possible.

Check out the highlights from the 2023 event to get an idea about the fair.

Why consider a US boarding school?

American boarding schools offer a unique and immersive educational experience, equipping students with the skills necessary for success in college and beyond. The environment fosters not only academic excellence but also the development of life skills such as independence, resilience, and social maturity. With dedicated faculty living on campus, students receive continuous guidance and support throughout their educational journey.

Boarding schools have proved to be highly effective: nearly 99 per cent of boarding school students proceed to university, and 44 per cent of graduates achieve management positions by mid-career. As late John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, once said, “I learned in boarding school (Choate Rosemary Hall) the discipline of the mind and body, the importance of moral courage, and the value of hard work.”

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to explore the world of American boarding schools. Whether you are looking for rigorous academics, vibrant extracurricular activities, or a community that fosters personal growth, this fair will provide insights that could shape your educational journey.

Date: November 10, 2024

Time: 3PM to 6PM

Venue: Grosvenor Hotel, Windsor Ballroom

RSVP: Register here (Free Admission; Prior registration needed)