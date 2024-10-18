1. University prep

Many parents who want to dedicate themselves to their children’s growth and development simply don’t have the time to do so. The pressure of placing offspring in university may call on them to play the roles of tutor, career consultant, sports coach, chauffer and SAT prep guide, all at once. Boarding schools are the perfect antidote.

US boarding schools, in particular, place great emphasis on university prep – giving both parents and students a balance between increasing pressure to get a good admission, and a diminishing amount of time to prepare for it.

America’s top-ranked boarding schools are lauded for their ability to cultivate well-rounded students, preparing them to enter university – and real life – with the skills and habits they need. The combination of academic rigour, dedicated teachers and personal attention elevates the university prep experience for students, while parents deem it a blessing to find it all in one place.

2. Global citizenship

Typically, US boarding schools have students from various countries, and the exposure to different customs, cultures, and perspectives helps everyone develop empathy, understanding, and a global mindset. Most offer courses in international studies, global history, and comparative politics to help students understand the interconnectedness of the world, alongside foreign languages. Others run programmes or projects to address universal issues like poverty, sustainability and human rights.

Unlike day schools, boarding schools have a holistic environment that includes academics, extracurricular activities and residential life which boosts inclusivity and a strong sense of community.

Students get to meet several people they would not have met elsewhere, and get to know some of them really well. This international engagement allows students to develop the perspectives that will make them informed, empathetic, and responsible global citizens.

3. Academic attention

US boarding schools are renowned for their commitment to both, academic excellence and personalised attention. The intimate learning environment allows teachers to provide individualised attention, tailor their instruction to meet specific needs and learning styles, and focus on each student in smaller classes.

US boarding schools employ highly qualified and experienced faculty members who are passionate about their subjects and also serve as mentors to the students.

This is supported by on-campus academic advising, where students meet regularly with professional counsellors to discuss their academic goals, course selections, and career aspirations.

4. Safety and care

While the concept of high school is exciting for most tweens, it can also be scary. Boarding schools provide a warm, family-like environment where adult role models and impressionable peers study, eat, play, and live under one roof – taking away the fear, and replacing it with life-long friendships and lasting relationships.

Some parents are concerned about the location of some US boarding schools as being too remote or isolated. This benefits students of all temperaments by fostering greater belonging through common meals and activities. Although students learn how to be able to live alone, no one feels lonely.

Boarding schools emphasise personal growth in a communal setting, with the right amount of guidance, allowing students to become the best they can be.

5. Fulsome campus facilities

The true value of a boarding school is the intrinsic and authentic growth that students experience in a residential learning community. US boarding schools house numerous facilities and programmes on campus to support their academic, athletic and social needs.

Students typically live in dormitories with shared common areas, such as lounges, cafeterias, dining halls and kitchens.

While classrooms feature modern technology, the learning experience is complemented with libraries, computer and science labs, and several study spaces. Most schools have arts studios, music rooms, and athletic facilities including sports fields and courts, swimming pools, and gyms. Schools also run hobby clubs and classes.