Holistic development: more than anywhere else

In the years leading up to high school, it is crucial that children are set up for success in all areas: academics, activities, college and career choices, and adulthood. Prominent US boarding schools offer the best of everything they need – in one supportive ecosystem.

A central advantage of boarding school is the broad spectrum of opportunities available to every child: getting involved in activities allows them to grow their talents, while living with others builds character and provides a better understanding of the world. While these life skills can be acquired elsewhere or at different stages of life, the boarding school experience gives them an enviable head start.

Whether they are preparing for a calculus exam or a golf tournament, qualified educators are on hand to guide them, in the comfort of a nurturing environment. This combination of academic growth and personal development will make a mark throughout their formative years, allowing them to grow into outstanding adults.

Inclusivity and diversity: a space for everyone

It is a myth that boarding schools are only for gifted children, or for troubled teens who need to be sent away. There is a US boarding school for every single child.

The best among them are reputed for cultivating well-rounded students – irrespective of their social or cultural backgrounds – and preparing them for university, and for life. These boarding schools come with a wide range of choices for junior and senior high school students, both co-ed and single gender. The choice of campus also varies, from gigantic to small-sized, with locations in urban or rural areas across the US.

Additionally, the constant presence of residential staff outside of school hours, and easy access to them, creates a reassuring atmosphere for all students.

Life skills: Independence and responsibility

In any reputed US boarding school, students learn, play, live and exercise their responsibilities in a communal setting, under adult supervision. Autonomy is encouraged and independence is imperative, but support is plentiful.

Children are in charge of their daily schedules, which means they have freedom but they also have responsibilities. The self-management of planning their timetables, completing assignments, and participating in extra-curricular activities develops the ability to manage life independently. It also prepares them for university without the immediate assistance of teachers or family members.

A home away from home, a US boarding school is the best place for any child to study, grow, mature, and acquire skills and confidence for the rest of their lives.

Balanced approach: Ample time for studies and activities

A typical US boarding school allows students to coordinate a schedule that best suits their academic, extracurricular, and personal goals. There is a focus on rigorous academics, but there is enough time for sports, the arts and performing arts, the outdoors and other hobbies and passions. Many schools run interest clubs, student leadership programmes, work internships and community service activities.

While good day schools may offer an array of academics and activities, boarding schools take this experience several notches higher with the 24/7 intensity of living and thriving independently, within the safety net of a supportive environment.

Professional guidance: Applications made easy

Although application requirements are almost standard across most US boarding schools, every school looks for different qualities in incoming students. It is also hard for parents to make all the right choices without knowing the entire landscape.

Many international families opt for an all-inclusive boarding school application coaching package, which includes advisory and application guidance until placement. These services are also available as separate options.

Meanwhile, parents of younger children can choose a pre-application service, which includes monitoring the child’s development and mindfully building a strong candidate profile, in anticipation of the application process a few years later.

Painless process: Trusted path to enrolment

The admission process to get into a top US boarding school can be competitive, and stressful for children and parents. A good consultant knows their way around possible barriers and will offer advice at every step, allowing parents to weigh all options and make informed choices. Sesameed offers personalised boarding school consultancy by leveraging 20+ years of experience, to boost enrolment at the top US boarding schools.

Besides knowing the application process thoroughly, they understand what to focus on for each school. A great consultant will balance the interests of the child and parents with any potential school, and ensure that it is a perfect fit.