“About three years ago, I started having blackouts,” recalled Emmanuel.

He also started experiencing frequent seizures, sometimes up to five times a week, and had a history of persistent headaches and dizziness. After advanced diagnostic procedures, he was diagnosed with an intraventricular subarachnoid cyst (a fluid-filled sac), an exceedingly rare condition, along with a malignant tumour in the left lateral ventricle of his brain.

When Emmanuel first visited Aster Hospital Mankhool, he was still experiencing seizures and brief losses of consciousness.

Medical management successfully reduced his seizures over a two-week period, making surgical intervention viable, the hospital stated.

The comprehensive explanation of the procedure, potential side effects, and complications, along with testimonials from other patients who had undergone similar surgeries, helped solidify his decision. The hospital’s advanced facilities also played a role in his choice, it pointed out.

Emmanuel with Dr Chelladurai Pandian Hariharan at Aster Hospital Mankhool. Image Credit: Supplied

Challenging surgery

On August 10, 2024, Emmanuel underwent a complex craniotomy surgery. The challenging surgery was performed by Dr Chelladurai Pandian Hariharan, Specialist Neurosurgeon at Aster Hospital Mankhool, Dr Prakash Nair, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Aster Hospital Mankhool, and Dr Gopalakrishnan CV, Consultant in Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital and Medcare Women and Children Hospital, Dubai.

Dr Chelladurai, who led the surgical team, said, “This was a challenging case, not only because of the tumour’s location but also due to the rarity of the condition. The ventricular system is a delicate part of the brain, and surgeries involving this region are complex. Emmanuel’s surgery was a success, and we are thrilled with his recovery.”

According to doctors, intraventricular subarachnoid cysts account for less than one per cent of all brain tumours, making them exceptionally rare, especially in younger adults like Emmanuel.

His MRI scans revealed a well-defined lesion in the left lateral ventricle, which caused a slight shift in the brain’s structure. “The cyst was suspected to be a fluid-filled brain sac, possibly an arachnoid or ependymal cyst, both of which are very rare,” said Dr Chelladurai.

The surgical procedure involved removing part of the skull to access the brain and taking out the malignant ventricular tumor. “Given the tumor’s rare location, the surgery required an exceptional level of precision and expertise. The surgical team also performed skull reconstruction after the excision of the tumour and placed a temporary drain to manage any excess fluid in the brain,” he explained.

Emmanuel also required post-surgical management for hypertension and was briefly placed on a ventilator to aid in his recovery.

Smooth recovery

Emmanuel recovered well after the surgery, with no signs of infection or complications such as fever, headaches, or vomiting. He was alert and oriented shortly after the procedure. A follow-up CT scan was satisfactory, revealing a reduction in fluid and air pockets in the brain.

Expressing his gratitude, Emmanuel, who has since gone back home, said: “I can’t thank Dr. Chelladurai and the medical team at Aster Hospital Mankhool enough for giving me a new lease on life. The seizures and headaches had taken a toll on me over the past two years, and I was living in constant fear. After the surgery, I feel like I have a future again. The care I received was exceptional, and I am forever grateful to the doctors and staff for their dedication and support during this challenging time.”

Emmanuel’s case highlights the complexity of treating rare and life-threatening conditions like intraventricular tumours (fluid-filled tumours), which represent only 1.3-3 per cent of all intracranial tumours.