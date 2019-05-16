Starting salary pegged at more than Dh8,000 per month

Dubai: Hundreds of job vacancies have just opened up in Germany for Filipinos who are looking to work abroad, it has been confirmed.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) announced that the European state is looking to hire 350 nurses.

Successful candidates can expect to receive a starting monthly salary of 2,000 euros (Dh8,200), which will be increased to 2,400 euros (Dh9,800).

They will be working in various healthcare facilities and fields, including intensive care unit, neurology, orthopedics, geriatric care/nursing home/elderly care, general ward, medical and surgery ward, operating room.

The employer, the German Federal Employment Agency, will cover the cost of visa and airfare of the nurses from the Philippines to Germany.

Those who will get hired will also receive an assistance in finding a suitable accommodation, but they will pay the rent out of their pockets.

The vacancies were opened only this month and interested candidates have until June 7, 2019 to submit their applications. Applicants are advised to check the POEA website for more details.

Filipino expatriates, or those aspiring to work abroad, were earlier warned against dealing with illegal recruiters.

The POEA reported in February that fraudsters were enticing applicants with fake nursing job offers in Germany under the so-called Triple Win Project, a state-backed initiative that facilitates employment of Filipinos in the European state.

Filipinos who have encountered job offers in Poland have been warned against illegal recruiters as well. The POEA said it had received reports that some expats who landed in Poland, particularly trailer truck drivers, ended up working in poor labour conditions or fell victim to human traffickers.