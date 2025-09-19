GOLD/FOREX
British schools, universities, nursing college set to open in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom partners with UK institutions to expand world-class education

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
In addition, two British universities have received approval to open branches in the Kingdom. For illustrative purpose only.
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has approved a major educational initiative that will bring leading British institutions to the Kingdom, Arabic news Ajel 24 reported.

The programme includes licensing nine British schools nationwide to offer internationally accredited curricula for both Saudi and expatriate students.

In addition, two British universities have received approval to open branches in the Kingdom, signalling a significant expansion of higher education opportunities and fostering academic exchange.

As part of the initiative, Saudi Arabia will also establish its first international British nursing college, aimed at strengthening healthcare education and preparing a new generation of professionals to meet growing sector demand.

While the American curriculum remains the most popular among students, officials said the move responds to rising demand for British education, particularly in Riyadh, driven by the Kingdom’s growing expatriate population.

The partnerships reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to raising educational standards, diversifying learning opportunities, and aligning academic pathways with global benchmarks. The initiative is viewed as a key milestone in Vision 2030, which aims to build human capital and a knowledge-based economy.

According to the latest Saudi census, the Kingdom’s expatriate population reached 13.38 million in 2022, representing 41.6 percent of the total 32.2 million residents, with Britons from the UK and Ireland accounting for 17,870 of the foreign population.

Meanwhile, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) reported that Saudi Arabia had 7,038 private schools in 2023, representing 21.9 percent of the Kingdom’s 31,231 schools.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
