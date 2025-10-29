GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia: 11.7 million pilgrims perform Umrah in record-breaking month of Rabi Al Thani

Surge in numbers reflects Kingdom’s enhanced digital services, growing accessibility

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The report shows that over 1.5 million of the pilgrims came from outside the Kingdom.
General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Dubai: More than 11.7 million worshippers performed Umrah during the Hijri month of Rabi Al Thani, marking one of the highest monthly figures recorded to date, according to new data released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The report shows that over 1.5 million of the pilgrims came from outside the Kingdom.

Officials said the rise reflects the success of streamlined digital systems and integrated logistical services that have made travel and ritual performance easier, smoother, safer, and more reassuring experience for the worshipers.

The increase forms part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to enhance the Hajj, Umrah, and visitation ecosystem in line with Vision 2030, which seeks to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and ensure a spiritually enriching experience for Muslims worldwide.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, together with the General Authority, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing joint initiatives that improve the quality of services throughout every stage of the pilgrims’ journey.

They also continue to develop new digital and operational systems designed to further elevate the experience of worshippers from the moment they plan their visit to their safe return home.

