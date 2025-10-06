Personal, family, tourist, transit, work visas and more now eligible for Umrah
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that holders of all types of visas are now eligible to perform Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The ministry, as reported by Saudi Press Agency, said this move is part of ongoing efforts to streamline procedures for Umrah performers and expand access to services within the Hajj and Umrah system, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
According to the ministry, the visas covered include personal and family visit visas, electronic tourist visas, transit visas, work visas, and others.
“This step underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to enabling Muslims from around the world to perform their rituals with ease and tranquillity,” the ministry added.c
The ministry also highlighted the launch of the Nusuk Umrah platform, which allows users to perform Umrah directly by selecting packages and obtaining permits electronically. The integrated platform also enables beneficiaries to book services and choose timings flexibly.
“These facilitation measures reflect the keenness of the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince to provide Muslims with a safe, spiritual environment, along with high-quality services that enrich the Umrah experience,” the ministry said.
