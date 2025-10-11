GOLD/FOREX
Weekend Digest: Ramadan 2026 dates, Umrah visa update, Dubai Salik exemptions, Manila subway deal, tragic deaths in UAE, and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Your guide to the biggest stories making waves this weekend

From major travel updates and legal developments to inspiring success stories and local news, this weekend’s headlines have it all. Manila’s Corinthian Gardens residents settle for ₱222m to allow a subway station, while an Indian engineer in Abu Dhabi tragically dies hours after seeing off his family. UAE astronomers set the start of Ramadan 2026, and expats can now get Oman visas on arrival or eVisa. Saudi Arabia opens Umrah to all visa types, and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is barred from travel until Rs600m is deposited.

The GCC Grand Tourist Visa moves closer to launch, a father and infant die in a Khor Fakkan crash, and Qatar introduces a QAR12,000 marriage allowance with a 150% performance bonus. Meanwhile, the US adds seven countries to its visa bond list, Dubai exempts four disability categories from Salik tolls, and property mogul Ben Bandari shares how he built a Dh25b empire.

Whether you’re planning trips, following global developments, or catching up on UAE and regional news, here’s your weekly roundup—keep scrolling to stay in the loop.

Manila: Corinthian Gardens residents, one of Metro Manila’s most exclusive communities, agreed to a ₱222.2 million ($3.83m) compensation to allow a station of the $9bn Manila Subway inside their enclave. The September 28 vote ends weeks of debate and avoids a prolonged court battle.
Read more

IIT graduate Hariraj Sudevan, 37, suffered a fatal heart attack hours after seeing off his wife and son at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Friends and family are mourning the sudden loss. Read more

Abu Dhabi: Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society. The new crescent moon will be born on February 17 but will not be visible, pending official moon-sighting confirmation. Read more

UAE residents can now access Oman via visa on arrival or GCC eVisa, available for select professions. The unsponsored options ease short-term travel to destinations like Musandam and Salalah.
Read more

Holders of personal, family, tourist, transit, and work visas can now perform Umrah. The ministry says this step aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, streamlining access for pilgrims worldwide.
Read more

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty must deposit Rs600 million before being allowed to travel for a YouTube event, as part of an ongoing fraud case involving her company and complex financial transactions.
Read more

A pilot for the GCC Grand Tourist Visa, allowing travel across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain on a single permit, is expected in Q4 2025, enhancing regional tourism integration.
Read more

A speeding driver caused a crash claiming the lives of a 41-year-old Emirati man and his seven-month-old son. Two others were injured, and authorities urged caution on the roads.
Read more

Citizens from Mali, Mauritania, Sao Tome & Principe, Tanzania, The Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia must post bonds up to $15,000 when applying for a B1/B2 visa, effective October 2025.
Read more

Individuals with intellectual, physical, autism, and visual disabilities can now be exempt from toll fees, including qualifying family members who own or are related to the vehicle owner.
Read more

Canadian Ben Bandari, a college dropout, has built a real estate empire selling Dh25 billion worth of properties. From Dubai Marina to a pandemic-era boom, his story reflects resilience, timing, and relentless ambition.
Read more

