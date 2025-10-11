Weekend Digest: Ramadan 2026 dates, Umrah visa update, Dubai Salik exemptions, Manila subway deal, tragic deaths in UAE, and more

From major travel updates and legal developments to inspiring success stories and local news, this weekend’s headlines have it all. Manila’s Corinthian Gardens residents settle for ₱222m to allow a subway station, while an Indian engineer in Abu Dhabi tragically dies hours after seeing off his family. UAE astronomers set the start of Ramadan 2026, and expats can now get Oman visas on arrival or eVisa. Saudi Arabia opens Umrah to all visa types, and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is barred from travel until Rs600m is deposited.