Weekend Digest: Ramadan 2026 dates, Umrah visa update, Dubai Salik exemptions, Manila subway deal, tragic deaths in UAE, and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
From major travel updates and legal developments to inspiring success stories and local news, this weekend’s headlines have it all. Manila’s Corinthian Gardens residents settle for ₱222m to allow a subway station, while an Indian engineer in Abu Dhabi tragically dies hours after seeing off his family. UAE astronomers set the start of Ramadan 2026, and expats can now get Oman visas on arrival or eVisa. Saudi Arabia opens Umrah to all visa types, and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is barred from travel until Rs600m is deposited.
The GCC Grand Tourist Visa moves closer to launch, a father and infant die in a Khor Fakkan crash, and Qatar introduces a QAR12,000 marriage allowance with a 150% performance bonus. Meanwhile, the US adds seven countries to its visa bond list, Dubai exempts four disability categories from Salik tolls, and property mogul Ben Bandari shares how he built a Dh25b empire.
Whether you’re planning trips, following global developments, or catching up on UAE and regional news, here’s your weekly roundup—keep scrolling to stay in the loop.
Manila: Corinthian Gardens residents, one of Metro Manila’s most exclusive communities, agreed to a ₱222.2 million ($3.83m) compensation to allow a station of the $9bn Manila Subway inside their enclave. The September 28 vote ends weeks of debate and avoids a prolonged court battle.
IIT graduate Hariraj Sudevan, 37, suffered a fatal heart attack hours after seeing off his wife and son at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Friends and family are mourning the sudden loss. Read more
Abu Dhabi: Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society. The new crescent moon will be born on February 17 but will not be visible, pending official moon-sighting confirmation. Read more
UAE residents can now access Oman via visa on arrival or GCC eVisa, available for select professions. The unsponsored options ease short-term travel to destinations like Musandam and Salalah.
Holders of personal, family, tourist, transit, and work visas can now perform Umrah. The ministry says this step aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, streamlining access for pilgrims worldwide.
A pilot for the GCC Grand Tourist Visa, allowing travel across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain on a single permit, is expected in Q4 2025, enhancing regional tourism integration.
A speeding driver caused a crash claiming the lives of a 41-year-old Emirati man and his seven-month-old son. Two others were injured, and authorities urged caution on the roads.
Citizens from Mali, Mauritania, Sao Tome & Principe, Tanzania, The Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia must post bonds up to $15,000 when applying for a B1/B2 visa, effective October 2025.
