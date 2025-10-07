Qatar introduces QAR 12,000 annual marriage allowance, 150% performance raise under new civil service law  

Incentives aim to strengthen family stability, enhance performance of public sector staff
Dubai: Qatar has announced significant amendments to its Civil Human Resources Law, including new financial incentives aimed at strengthening family stability and enhancing the performance of the public sector workforce, Qatar News Agency reported.
Under Law No. 25 of 2025, issued by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the revised framework introduces a marital allowance for both Qatari spouses and a QAR 12,000 annual marriage incentive for each, among a series of social and administrative reforms designed to promote a supportive work environment and attract national talent.
The law, which amends the provisions of Law No. 15 of 2016, was accompanied by Cabinet Decision No. 34 of 2025 updating its executive regulations. Together, they reflect Qatar’s continued commitment to aligning its labor policies with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, emphasizing excellence in governance and readiness for the future workforce.
Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, said the revisions represent “a balanced legislative development, following a thorough review and a practical analysis. They aim to keep pace with the evolving work environment.”
“These amendments strengthen institutional efficiency, empower national talent, and respond to employees’ needs,” Dr. Al Khalifa said. “They aim to build a productive, motivated workforce capable of delivering high-quality public services, advancing Qatar’s model in administrative modernization and human development.”
The updated law introduces a performance-based promotion and compensation system, including two new rating categories, “Exceeds Expectations” and “Exceptional”, while merging previous ratings into a unified “Meets Expectations” group. Lower ratings will trigger performance reviews, reinforcing accountability and transparency.
Annual raises will now be standardized for January 1, with top performers eligible for increases up to 150 per cent of their grade allowance.
Supervisory employees may also receive annual performance bonuses of up to QAR 120,000, and distinguished staff will be fast-tracked for promotion or awarded monetary bonuses tied to government excellence awards.
In a further bid to reward merit, non-cash rewards have been raised from QAR 3,000 to QAR 5,000, while temporary recruitment contracts and part-time roles for university students have been introduced to enhance workforce flexibility.
The reforms extend emergency leave to 10 days per year, increase monthly excused hours to 10, and allow one parent to accompany a child during hospitalization.
Maternity leave has been expanded to three months full pay, rising to six months for twins or children with disabilities, with the option for remote work during late pregnancy.
The amendments also enable Qatari spouses to receive independent marital allowances, even when both are employed in government, and establish the annual marriage incentive to support young families.
Additional benefits include extended housing allowances for wives living separately due to state housing allocations and professional certification stipends for employees with accredited qualifications.
The Civil Service Bureau said the reforms were designed through a collaborative process involving government HR leaders, emphasizing merit-based progression, innovation, and alignment with Qatar’s knowledge economy. The framework seeks to foster a productive, accountable, and motivated civil service, capable of delivering on the nation’s long-term development goals.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox