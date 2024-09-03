Dubai: Qatar enacts a new law to enhance the nationalisation of private sector jobs and secure employment for its citizens.

The law requires the implementation of standardised employment contract templates for job nationalisation, which will be mandatory for all relevant entities, according to the Qatar News Agency.

This legislation supports Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which seeks to create job opportunities and training programmes for Qatari citizens.

It also aligns with the Third National Development Strategy, which focuses on advancing the labour market by promoting high-skilled jobs and economic diversification.

The strategy aims to enhance the labour market by fostering an investment-friendly environment and increasing the participation of Qataris in the private sector.

The primary goal of the new law is to make the labour market more appealing to nationals, according to the ministry of labour.

The law is designed to improve companies' capacity to attract and integrate Qatari citizens, boost Qatari involvement in the private sector, and develop professional skills to meet market demands.

It addresses previous challenges in nationalisation efforts and sets conditions and procedures to make the private sector more attractive to Qataris.

Entities affected by the law include private establishments registered in Qatar’s commercial register, commercial companies, as well as private non-profit organisations, sports institutions, and associations.