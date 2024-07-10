Dubai: The civil service and government development bureau (CGB) announces the availability of 555 government sector jobs in the second phase of the 2024 job creation project.
Most of these positions are specialised office technician roles, with many suitable for fresh graduates.
In a recent social media update on X, formerly known as Twitter, CGB highlighted that these job opportunities have been posted on the national employment coordination platform Kawader, aligning them with the current demands of the labour market.
Kawader aims to enhance user access to public and private sector services through various electronic channels, streamlining processes and decentralising workflows.
This transformation aims to facilitate decision-making and boost administrative productivity while ensuring transparency in service delivery.