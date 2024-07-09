Dubai: Qatar and the United States finalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering civil aviation security between the two countries.
The signing ceremony, was overseen by the minister of transport Jassim Bin Saif Al Sulaiti, saw Qatar Civil Aviation Authority's Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri and US ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis, as signatories.
Following the event, Al Sulaiti and Davis convened to discuss the bilateral relations between their countries, focusing on transportation and civil aviation, and exploring avenues for further enhancement and development.