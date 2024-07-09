Dubai: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) saw a 3.88 per cent year-on-year increase in its foreign currency reserves and liquidity in June 2024 reaching $68 billion (Dh249 billion), up from $65.7 billion (Dh241 billion) in June 2023.

QCB's official reserves as of June 2024 stood at $52 billion (Dh190 billion), marking an increase of approximately $2.3 billion (Dh8.4 billion) compared to June 2023. This rise was mainly due to an increase in foreign bonds and treasury bills, reaching $38 billion (Dh139.5 billion), up by $1.1 billion (Dh4 billion).