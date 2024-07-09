Despite this overall rise in total contract value, there was a noticeable decline in various types of real estate transactions, except for exhibitions and warehouses.

Exhibitions saw 4 contracts registered amounting to $35 million (Dh128 million), while warehouse contracts increased by 55.5 per cent, totalling 9 contracts valued at $54.8 million (Dh201 million) compared to 4 contracts worth $27.4 million (Dh100.6 million) previously. Private property transactions numbered 1496, totalling $2.2 billion (Dh8 billion), which was a decrease of 54 contracts from the second half of last year.

Investment contracts decreased by 8 per cent, with 509 contracts valued at $1.4 billion (Dh5.1 billion), down from 554 contracts in the previous period. Commercial contracts numbered 69 with a total value of $1.3 billion (Dh4.7 billion), reflecting an 11.5 per cent decline from 78 contracts registered earlier. Craft contracts fell sharply by 41 per cent, with only 9 contracts totalling $29.7 million (Dh109 million), compared to 22 contracts previously. Coastal strip contracts notably decreased to one contract worth $104 million (Dh381.0 million), down from four contracts in the second half of last year.