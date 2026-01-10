It was followed by Santiago International Airport in Chile, Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport, Guayaquil International Airport in Ecuador and Brasilia International Airport in Brazil. These airports stood out for their ability to turn aircraft around quickly, manage congestion and minimise weather-related disruption, all key factors in maintaining departure punctuality.

This means more flights, more airlines, and more travellers passing through DXB’s vast terminals, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a truly global air hub. Not far behind is the perennial traffic giant Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in the United States, which ranked second with nearly 4.9 million seats and has long been a cornerstone of global connectivity thanks to its vast domestic network and role as a major Delta Airlines hub.

According to OAG’s latest Busiest Airports in the World data, Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the world’s busiest airport in terms of airline seating capacity, combining domestic and international operations to accommodate an estimated 5.5 million seats in January 2026 — up about 4 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.