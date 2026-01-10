GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Flying without delays: The most punctual global airlines, airports revealed

New data shows which airlines and airports were most reliable for on-time travel in 2025

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the world’s busiest airport in terms of airline seating capacity, combining domestic and international operations.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the world’s busiest airport in terms of airline seating capacity, combining domestic and international operations.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News

Dubai: For travellers and businesses alike, punctual flights and efficient airports aren’t just convenient — they cut stress, save time and improve productivity. In an increasingly disrupted travel world, punctuality is a key driving reason for choosing travel partners.

New data from aviation intelligence companies Cirium and OAG has revealed which airlines and airports were the most reliable in the world in 2025, based on millions of real flight records.

Top 5 airlines

Cirium’s 2025 On-Time Performance Review shows that Aeromexico emerged as the world’s most punctual airline, delivering the highest proportion of flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule.

The Mexican carrier topped the global ranking ahead of Saudia, which was the strongest Middle East performer, followed by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Brazil’s Azul Airlines, and Qatar Airways, which was recognised for consistent network performance across long-haul and regional routes.

Cirium defines an on-time arrival as landing within 14 minutes and 59 seconds of the scheduled time, a benchmark widely used across the aviation industry.

Meanwhile, OAG’s 2025 on-time performance data — updated monthly — provides deeper, continuously updated insights into how airlines perform month by month.

In December 2025, OAG data showed China Southern Airlines topping the major airline category for punctuality, with nearly 90 per cent of its flights arriving on time, and Hainan Airlines and China Eastern Airlines closely following behind.

OAG’s dataset categorises airlines by size (such as major and large carriers) and includes cancellations as part of on-time performance scores, offering an operationally rigorous view of punctuality in practice.

Busiest airports

In terms of airports, Cirium’s 2025 data ranked Istanbul Airport as the world’s most punctual major hub.

It was followed by Santiago International Airport in Chile, Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport, Guayaquil International Airport in Ecuador and Brasilia International Airport in Brazil. These airports stood out for their ability to turn aircraft around quickly, manage congestion and minimise weather-related disruption, all key factors in maintaining departure punctuality.

DXB steals the show

According to OAG’s latest Busiest Airports in the World data, Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the world’s busiest airport in terms of airline seating capacity, combining domestic and international operations to accommodate an estimated 5.5 million seats in January 2026 — up about 4 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

This means more flights, more airlines, and more travellers passing through DXB’s vast terminals, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a truly global air hub. Not far behind is the perennial traffic giant Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in the United States, which ranked second with nearly 4.9 million seats and has long been a cornerstone of global connectivity thanks to its vast domestic network and role as a major Delta Airlines hub.

Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) also ranks among the busiest airports, holding third place despite a slight year-on-year decline, underscoring strong long-haul and domestic capacity in the Asia-Pacific region.

London Heathrow (LHR), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Seoul Incheon (ICN) are also featured in the top tier of global capacity and highlight how passenger traffic is distributed across multiple continents.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysUAE TravelDubai travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

DXB is experiencing its busiest month yet. Here's how to survive it.

Don't miss your flight: DXB travel tips for Dec 28 rush

2m read
Middle East routes reflects strong demand for business, leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel.

Where DXB flights rank in 2025’s busiest flight routes

2m read
December 28 will now be the busiest day of the festive season.

DXB expects 312k passengers on busiest December day

3m read
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has also issued a peak time travel advisory advising passengers to plan ahead to ensure a smooth travel experience.

DXB reveals exact date of peak passenger rush in winter

2m read