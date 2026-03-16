Air India Express special flights from other airports in UAE to continue
Dubai: Flights operated by Air India and Air India Express to and from Dubai International Airport have been cancelled for the day following the airport's temporary suspension of all flight operations.
The airline said the cancellations come after Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport, affecting services operated by both carriers.
“Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day.”
Passengers affected by the disruption have been offered flexible options without additional charges.
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The airline is offering all affected passengers the flexibility to choose one of the following options at no additional cost. They can either rebook to a future travel date or cancel and receive a full refund.
The airline apologised to travellers for the disruption.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by these unavoidable operational constraints.”
While Dubai flights remain cancelled, Air India Express said its special flight operations from other UAE airports will continue.
“Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as announced.”
The airline added that teams are working to assist travellers impacted by the disruption.
“Our teams remain fully committed to assisting guests and ensuring stranded passengers are brought home safely at the earliest opportunity.”
The airlines did not say when flights to and from Dubai would resume.
Earlier today, Emirates said all flights operated by Emirates to and from Dubai have been suspended until further notice.
The Dubai-based carrier said it is working with relevant authorities to assess the situation and determine when it can safely resume operations.