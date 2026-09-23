Dubai to host Next Generation Medicine 2026, advancing global longevity, regenerative care

The commercial and strategic future of longevity will also take centre stage through discussions around the emerging longevity economy. Investors, healthcare leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs will examine investment readiness, regenerative medicine startups, new healthcare models and the positioning of the UAE as a global hub for longevity medicine and medical tourism. An Investor & Innovator Panel and dedicated sessions on the longevity economy will create opportunities for scientific innovation to connect with investment, healthcare infrastructure and international market development.