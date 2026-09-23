Dubai to host Next Generation Medicine 2026, advancing global longevity, regenerative care

Global experts convene in Dubai to shape the Clinic of 2030 in longevity care
Dubai is accelerating its trajectory toward becoming the premier international destination for advanced healthy longevity as AEON Clinic, the flagship regenerative wellness group headquartered at Atlantis the Royal, announces Next Generation Medicine 2026. Spearheaded by renowned regenerative authority Dr Jaffer Khan, AEON Clinic is hosting this high-impact congress to directly advance Dubai’s master plan for healthcare innovation, clinical research, and medical tourism.
Taking place from 7–10 November 2026 at Atlantis the Royal, Dubai, Next Generation Medicine 2026 will bring together clinicians, scientists, researchers, biotech innovators, healthcare leaders and investors for four days dedicated to the future of longevity medicine, regenerative medicine and precision health. The congress is built around the theme “From Evidence to Adoption — Building the Clinic of 2030 Today,” with a strong focus on translating emerging science into responsible, measurable and clinically applicable care.
The scientific programme moves beyond theory to examine how advances in healthy longevity, health span, precision diagnostics and regenerative medicine are being applied in real-world clinical settings. Key discussions will explore geroscience, biomarkers of ageing, genomics, multi-omics medicine, epigenetics, mitochondrial medicine, cellular senescence, inflammaging, metabolic health and microbiome-informed care. The agenda also addresses the growing role of digital health and artificial intelligence, including AI-powered digital twins, clinical decision support, automation and evidence-based AI applications within the next generation of healthcare.
A major pillar of the regenerative medicine congress 2026 in Dubai will be the translation of regenerative science into safe and effective clinical practice. Sessions will examine stem cell science, exosomes, Ortho biologics, regenerative immunology, tissue repair, regenerative ophthalmology and musculoskeletal regeneration, alongside the evolving regulatory and clinical frameworks required to support responsible adoption. The programme also includes dedicated discussions around what is established, what is emerging and what remains under scientific and regulatory evaluation within regenerative medicine.
Healthy longevity and health span will form another central focus of the congress. Sessions will explore how the science of ageing is moving toward practical clinical frameworks, with discussions spanning mTOR modulation, NAD+, mitochondrial therapies, metabolic health, GLP-1 therapies, precision microbiome strategies and personalized longevity care. The programme also examines how genomic data and multi-omics insights can increasingly inform individualized prevention, risk assessment and intervention strategies.
The congress will also explore brain longevity, mental health, regenerative orthopedics and performance medicine. Sessions on neuromodulation, rTMS, cognitive resilience, sleep, neurovascular regeneration, chronic pain, muscle and tendon regeneration and regenerative sports medicine reflect the expanding clinical scope of longevity medicine beyond conventional disease management. Hands-on masterclasses and live demonstrations will provide participating healthcare professionals with practical exposure to technologies and clinical approaches relevant to modern regenerative practice.
Day Four expands the conversation into reproductive longevity, women's health, andrology and aesthetic longevity, demonstrating the increasingly multidisciplinary nature of the field. The programme examines reproductive health, hormonal longevity, sexual health, skin longevity, hair regeneration, regenerative reconstruction and biologic approaches to aesthetic medicine.
Beyond scientific advancement, Next Generation Medicine 2026 will address the standards, safety and governance required to build the Clinic of 2030. Clinical governance, patient safety, evidence-based practice and international standards are embedded throughout the programme, reinforcing the congress's emphasis on responsible translation rather than innovation in isolation. A dedicated GCLS Translational Longevity Science for Clinicians Workshop will further explore evidence-based longevity medicine, diagnostics, biological age assessment, personalised intervention planning and international clinical frameworks.
The commercial and strategic future of longevity will also take centre stage through discussions around the emerging longevity economy. Investors, healthcare leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs will examine investment readiness, regenerative medicine startups, new healthcare models and the positioning of the UAE as a global hub for longevity medicine and medical tourism. An Investor & Innovator Panel and dedicated sessions on the longevity economy will create opportunities for scientific innovation to connect with investment, healthcare infrastructure and international market development.
Through keynote presentations, scientific sessions, panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses, live demonstrations, exhibitions and networking opportunities, Next Generation Medicine 2026 is designed to connect the full ecosystem shaping the future of healthcare - from researchers and clinicians to technology companies, investors and healthcare decision-makers.
Ultimately, this pivotal medical conference in Dubai reinforces the strategic alignment between AEON Clinic’s clinical leadership and Dubai’s broader ambition to play a leading role in the future of human longevity. By bringing together global experts across longevity medicine, regenerative medicine, precision health, AI, clinical innovation and healthcare investment, the congress aims to accelerate the journey from scientific evidence to responsible clinical adoption - and help define what the Clinic of 2030 could look like in practice.
Next Generation Medicine 2026
7–10 November 2026
Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE
Email: events@theaeonclinic.com
Phone: +971 4 518 5777
Website: https://www.next-generationmedicine.com/en