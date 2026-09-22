Aura Bangkok Clinic: the world’s first airport aesthetic clinic

Aura Bangkok Clinic brings these elements together through a new experience focused on beauty and well-being. The concept is designed for travellers who want to make the most of their time at the airport while enjoying the level of service associated with premium lifestyle experiences.

For visitors finishing a holiday in Bangkok, a business trip or an escape in Thailand, the clinic offers a natural final stop before boarding.

Global standards

Suvarnabhumi Airport serves travellers from across the world, making professionalism, safety and quality essential to the airport experience.

Aura Bangkok Clinic brings its established experience in Thailand’s aesthetic industry into this highly international environment, offering professional aesthetic services and doctor-led consultations for both local and international clients.

The airport location also reflects Aura’s commitment to creating an experience that meets the expectations of modern international travellers, from the consultation experience to personalised treatment planning and professional care.

For Middle Eastern travellers

Thailand has become a popular destination for travellers from the Middle East, offering a combination of luxury hospitality, shopping, wellness, medical tourism and personalised service.

For travellers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, Bangkok offers an attractive destination for both leisure and wellness. Aura Bangkok Clinic at Suvarnabhumi Airport adds another layer to that experience. Whether visiting Thailand for a luxury holiday, shopping, business or wellness, Middle Eastern travellers can now discover professional aesthetic care at one of the most convenient points of their journey.

The airport location is particularly suited to international travellers who value convenience, premium service and efficient use of their time.

Thai aesthetic expertise meets wellness

Thailand has built a strong international reputation for beauty, wellness and aesthetic medicine.

Since its establishment in 2014, Aura Bangkok Clinic has grown into a recognised aesthetic clinic network with 20 branches and more than 200,000 customer reviews. Its approach combines professional doctors, personalised consultations and a focus on creating an experience that is comfortable for both Thai and international clients. Aura Bangkok Clinic reflects this new lifestyle by bringing aesthetic and wellness services into an environment traditionally associated with travel.

The Suvarnabhumi Airport location brings this experience to an entirely new setting. For international travellers discovering Thai aesthetic care, the airport clinic offers a convenient introduction to one of Thailand’s fastest-growing areas of medical and wellness tourism.