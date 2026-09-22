Aura Bangkok Clinic: the world’s first airport aesthetic clinic

A new beauty and wellness experience arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Thailand has long been recognised as a leading destination for luxury travel, wellness and aesthetic treatments. Now, that experience is entering a new era.
Aura Bangkok Clinic introduces the world’s first aesthetic clinic at an airport, located inside Suvarnabhumi Airport, Gate G, after Immigration.
Designed for travellers, the new clinic combines professional aesthetic care with the convenience and atmosphere of a premium airport lounge, creating a completely new way to experience beauty and wellness before takeoff.
An airport is usually where a journey begins or ends. Aura Bangkok Clinic is changing what that moment can look like. Located in the international departure area of Suvarnabhumi Airport, the clinic gives travellers the opportunity to enjoy a premium aesthetic experience without leaving the airport.
After Immigration and at Gate G, international passengers can turn their waiting time into personal time. Rather than simply sitting in a traditional airport lounge, travellers can enjoy a moment dedicated to beauty, wellness and self-care as Aura Bangkok Clinic provides a complete range of treatments from IV Drip, Botox, skin rejuvenation and non-invasive treatments such as Ulthera Prime and Ultraformer MPT.
Luxury travel is evolving. Today’s travellers increasingly look for experiences that offer not only comfort but also wellness, personalisation and convenience.
Aura Bangkok Clinic brings these elements together through a new experience focused on beauty and well-being. The concept is designed for travellers who want to make the most of their time at the airport while enjoying the level of service associated with premium lifestyle experiences.
For visitors finishing a holiday in Bangkok, a business trip or an escape in Thailand, the clinic offers a natural final stop before boarding.
Suvarnabhumi Airport serves travellers from across the world, making professionalism, safety and quality essential to the airport experience.
Aura Bangkok Clinic brings its established experience in Thailand’s aesthetic industry into this highly international environment, offering professional aesthetic services and doctor-led consultations for both local and international clients.
The airport location also reflects Aura’s commitment to creating an experience that meets the expectations of modern international travellers, from the consultation experience to personalised treatment planning and professional care.
Thailand has become a popular destination for travellers from the Middle East, offering a combination of luxury hospitality, shopping, wellness, medical tourism and personalised service.
For travellers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, Bangkok offers an attractive destination for both leisure and wellness. Aura Bangkok Clinic at Suvarnabhumi Airport adds another layer to that experience. Whether visiting Thailand for a luxury holiday, shopping, business or wellness, Middle Eastern travellers can now discover professional aesthetic care at one of the most convenient points of their journey.
The airport location is particularly suited to international travellers who value convenience, premium service and efficient use of their time.
Thailand has built a strong international reputation for beauty, wellness and aesthetic medicine.
Since its establishment in 2014, Aura Bangkok Clinic has grown into a recognised aesthetic clinic network with 20 branches and more than 200,000 customer reviews. Its approach combines professional doctors, personalised consultations and a focus on creating an experience that is comfortable for both Thai and international clients. Aura Bangkok Clinic reflects this new lifestyle by bringing aesthetic and wellness services into an environment traditionally associated with travel.
The Suvarnabhumi Airport location brings this experience to an entirely new setting. For international travellers discovering Thai aesthetic care, the airport clinic offers a convenient introduction to one of Thailand’s fastest-growing areas of medical and wellness tourism.
For many international travellers, the final hours in Thailand are spent shopping, dining or waiting for a flight.
Aura Bangkok Clinic offers another possibility. After Immigration, at Gate G, travellers can experience a new kind of airport destination, one that brings together aesthetic care, wellness and convenience. It is designed for those who believe that the journey should be more than simply getting from one place to another. It should also be about how you feel along the way.
The opening of Aura Bangkok Clinic at Suvarnabhumi Airport represents more than the launch of another clinic location. It introduces a new concept where aesthetic meets international travel and luxury wellness.
For Thailand, it creates another opportunity to showcase the country's reputation for beauty, hospitality and wellness to travellers from around the world.
For Middle Eastern travellers, it offers a convenient and premium way to experience Thai aesthetic care as part of their journey. And for modern luxury travellers everywhere, it creates a new reason to look forward to arriving at the airport.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.