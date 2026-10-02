Yazan Khasawneh, Director of Cyber Security at Microsoft UAE, said, “The UAE is entering a phase in which AI is becoming part of the operating model of government and business. Cybersecurity therefore cannot be treated as a separate layer added after transformation takes place. It has to be designed into the way organisations adopt AI, manage identities, protect data and maintain continuity from the outset. The latest Digital Defence Report shows why this matters, threats are moving faster and becoming more interconnected. Our focus is to help organisations build the security and resilience they need to innovate with confidence.”