BRICS Summit 2026: Xi, Putin and Pezeshkian head to India as Iran, Ukraine wars test unity

Dubai: India will host some of the world’s most powerful leaders this weekend as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian converge on New Delhi for a BRICS summit overshadowed by wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and growing strains within the expanded 11-member bloc.

It will be Xi’s first visit to India since 2019 and marks the biggest step yet in a cautious thaw between the two Asian neighbours following the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley border clashes.

Pezeshkian’s trip will be his first to India as Iranian president and comes as the war threatens to expose divisions within the expanded BRICS grouping.

For Modi, the summit brings Xi back to India after seven years, Putin to the negotiating table and Iran’s president to New Delhi while his country is at war.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.