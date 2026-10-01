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India warns citizens against joining Russian armed forces

MEA urges Indians to avoid unverified job offers and warns of serious risks to life

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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India government urges citizens to avoid unregistered agents and misleading recruitment pitches. [Illustrative image]
India government urges citizens to avoid unregistered agents and misleading recruitment pitches. [Illustrative image]
File photo

India has issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens to exercise extreme caution while seeking employment in Russia, particularly amid continued reports of Indians being recruited into the Russian armed forces.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government has repeatedly warned Indians over the past two years about the risks involved in joining the Russian military. It urged citizens looking for jobs abroad to verify employment offers and avoid being lured by individuals or agencies whose credentials cannot be established.

The advisory said some Indians had willingly sought opportunities to join the Russian armed forces, attracted by the financial benefits on offer. Some reportedly believed they could later seek the Indian government’s help to secure their release.

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The government strongly discouraged such an approach, describing it as a dangerous course of action.

The MEA also warned against attempts to give up Indian citizenship, obtain a Russian passport and join the Russian armed forces. It said some individuals had already taken such steps without consulting Indian authorities after being attracted by short-term financial gains.

The ministry urged Indians to consider the serious consequences of such decisions, including the risk to their lives, and advised them not to take such actions.

The advisory also pointed to the recruitment of foreign nationals by non-government entities, including voluntary groups, to serve in the Russian armed forces. Indian citizens were advised to carry out proper checks before accepting job offers from such agents.

The MEA specifically cautioned against dealing with recruitment agents that are not registered with the ministry.

The Indian government said it remains in regular contact with Russian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces and to secure their early release.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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