Meet Vijay Yadav, Indian spinner who bowls with both arms and idolises Virat Kohli

UP’s ambidextrous spinner eyes IPL breakthrough and India call-up
Bowling spin with one arm is difficult enough. And there is Vijay Yadav, who can do it with both.
The 24 year old Kashi Rudras all rounder is making a name for himself in the UP T20 League because of his rare ability to switch between right arm and left arm spin. Now, his next target is the IPL.
“My benchmark is that I try to play IPL as soon as possible in the next one or two years. I work hard for that, be it bowling, batting or fielding,” Yadav said in an interview published by PTI
And he has already caught the attention of IPL teams.
Yadav revealed that he has previously attended trials with Mumbai Indians, while Sunrisers Hyderabad also called him for trials last year.
Yadav is a 24 year old cricketer from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
His father works as a police Sub Inspector, while his mother is a homemaker. His interest in cricket really took off after watching India win the 2011 World Cup, and he started playing cricket the following year.
He went on to represent Uttar Pradesh at Under 19 and Under 23 level before getting his opportunity in the UP T20 League.
Yadav spent his first two seasons with the Gorakhpur Lions before defending champions Kashi Rudras signed him for Rs 5.2 lakh ahead of the 2026 season.
But what makes him different is obvious as soon as he has the ball in his hand.
He can bowl with either arm.
Yadav originally bowled right arm spin before developing his left arm bowling as another weapon against right handed batters. He is also a right handed lower order batter who likes hard hitting.
Yadav credits Virat Kohli as one of his biggest inspirations, particularly admiring the former India captain's dedication and aggression on the field.
He has also received encouragement from Rinku Singh, who praised him after facing his bowling in the UP T20 League and told him to keep working hard.
For now, Yadav is focused on using the UP T20 League as his pathway to the next level.
He has already had trials with IPL franchises. His aim is to make that breakthrough within the next two years.
But the ultimate dream is even bigger.
Playing for India.