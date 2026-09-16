Both men have faced each other in three series as the Test captains, two of them taking place in England. They have won 6 games against each other, once again leaving very little for a comparison between them.

Following England’s 8-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third Test, Root completed his 68 th game as skipper in red ball cricket. Meanwhile Kohli, who stepped down from Test cricket captaincy in 2022, has also led India the same number of times in Test cricket.

Dubai: Virat Kohli and Joe Root are two of the greatest batsmen of this generation. While they have frequently been compared with their batting stats, their Test captaincy is now also put on table.

Nevertheless, the numbers give Kohli the stronger win record, while Root’s 30 victories make his leadership record historic for England. As the former Indian remains retired from the Test format, Root has another chance to make an impact as the skipper.

Kohli also guided India to the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021 and scored seven Test double centuries, the most by any Test captain in the format. Three years after stepping down from captaincy, Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2025.

He also led India to their first Test series victory in Australia during 2018-19 and kept them at No.1 in the ICC Test rankings for five straight years from 2016 to 2021.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.