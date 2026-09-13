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Watch: Joe Root meets Pakistan fan, wins hearts

Root breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record during third Test against Pakistan

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Jai Rai
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England's Joe Root (C) shakes hands with Pakistan players after England win by an Innings and 103 runs on day three of the first test match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on August 21, 2026.
England's Joe Root (C) shakes hands with Pakistan players after England win by an Innings and 103 runs on day three of the first test match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on August 21, 2026.
AFP

England star Joe Root won praise for a warm gesture towards a Pakistan fan outside the team hotel after England completed a 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan.

Root stopped to meet the fan, who had waited outside the hotel hoping to catch a glimpse of the England batter. According to social media posts, the fan was identified as Aroob Haroon.

The brief interaction highlighted the mutual respect between players and supporters, despite the intense competition on the field. Earlier, Pakistan’s new star Razaullah had also met the same fan during the third Test.

New record

Root was one of England’s standout performers in the series and played a key role in the hosts’ eight-wicket victory in the third Test at Edgbaston.

The veteran batter remained unbeaten on 62 off 69 balls as England chased down a target of 130 to complete a clean sweep. His half-century also saw him break another major Test record.

Root’s fifty took his tally of 50-plus scores in Test cricket to 69, moving him past Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 68. The 35-year-old now stands alone at the top of the all-time list.

West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul is third with 66 fifty-plus scores, while Australia’s Allan Border and India’s Rahul Dravid are joint-fourth with 63 each.

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