Can Joe Root still break Sachin Tendulkar's Test record?

England vs Pakistan: Joe Root misses big chance against Pakistan in Sachin record chase
Joe Root is getting closer to Sachin Tendulkar's all time Test runs record, but the ongoing Pakistan series may feel like a missed opportunity.
Root currently has 14,216 Test runs from 169 matches and 308 innings, leaving him 1,705 runs behind Tendulkar's record of 15,921 from 200 Tests and 329 innings.
That means Root needs another 1,706 runs to become Test cricket's all time leading run scorer.
And many fans will feel Root missed a good opportunity to get closer to Tendulkar against a struggling Pakistan side in home conditions.
Root scored 66 in the opening Test and managed only 4 and 24 at Lord's before another disappointing outing in the third Test at Edgbaston.
This time, he was dismissed for just 8 from 18 balls, trapped lbw by Pakistan debutant Razaullah.
And Root may not even get another opportunity to bat in the series.
England piled up 453 after bowling Pakistan out for just 133, taking a massive 320 run first innings lead. Pakistan ended Day 2 on 52 for two and still need another 268 runs just to make England bat again.
Root is going through a lean spell by his incredible standards. He has passed 50 only twice during the home summer and his repeated lbw dismissals have become a particular concern.
There is also the question of captaincy.
The 35 year old returned as England Test captain following Ben Stokes' retirement, but it is far too early to suggest the added responsibility is affecting his batting. Root has also not scored a Test century since making 160 against Australia in Sydney in January.
In fact, West Indies legend Viv Richards believes returning to the captaincy could actually help Root in his pursuit of Tendulkar's record.
“Well, if he's captain, why not?” Richards said when asked whether Root could break the record.
Root will certainly have opportunities to close the gap.
After Pakistan, England travel to South Africa for three Tests, beginning in Johannesburg on December 17 before matches in Centurion and Cape Town.
They then face Australia in the special 150th anniversary Test at the MCG in March 2027, before hosting Bangladesh for one Test and Australia for a five Test Ashes series during the English summer.
That gives Root another 10 scheduled Tests from the South Africa tour through the end of the 2027 Ashes.
Root is 35 and will turn 36 in December, so time is no longer entirely on his side.
But another 1,706 runs?
For a batter who has already scored more than 14,000 of them, Sachin's record remains very much within reach.