Why England coach was helping Pakistan's Ghazi Ghori during Edgbaston Test

Pakistan vs England: Sarah Taylor spotted helping Pakistan debutant
Cricket can produce some lovely moments even when two teams are doing everything they can to beat each other.
And we saw one of those at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Ahead of the second day of the third Test between England and Pakistan, England fielding and wicketkeeping coach Sarah Taylor was spotted on the outfield giving Pakistan debutant wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori some advice. Taylor is completing her first Test season in that role with England's men's side.
Yes, an England coach was helping a Pakistan player right in the middle of a Test series.
But if you are a young wicketkeeper, Taylor is certainly someone worth listening to.
The former England international is widely regarded as one of the finest wicketkeepers of her generation and has now moved into coaching with England's men's Test side.
Ghori, 23, is playing his first Test for Pakistan after being handed his debut at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
The Karachi born wicketkeeper was one of three Pakistan players to receive their maiden Test caps, alongside Mohammad Imran and Razaullah, as the visitors made major changes after losing the opening two Tests of the series.
The Guardian noted Taylor working with Ghori before play on Thursday and summed up the moment nicely: “Wicketkeeping is an art, and art is universal.”
It was only a small moment before another long day of Test cricket, but also a lovely example of knowledge being shared between opponents at the highest level.
Ghori certainly had plenty of work to do afterwards.
England continued to attack Pakistan's bowlers on Day 2, with Harry Brook making 75, Dan Lawrence 65 and Jamie Smith 69 as the hosts continued to build a commanding first innings lead. Pakistan had been bowled out for just 133 on the opening day.
For a young wicketkeeper playing his first Test away from home, though, getting a few tips from Sarah Taylor is probably not a bad way to start the day.