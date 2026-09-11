Five players contributed to England’s 453 runs in the first innings with no centuries to add. The Test series has yet to record a century from any player from either of the teams. With England frequently dropping and replacing players from one series to another, Cook’s point on century can be beneficial for the batsmen to solidify their spot in the squad.

“So if you get a hundred, you know you’re on the plane.” Cook then mentions Dan Lawrence who got out for 65 in the first innings and was visibly frustrated. The English batter is playing in his first Test series since 2024, trying to earn a spot in the team.

“The lack of hundreds,” Cook said which concerns him the most about the England team. He did give the “conditions” and the “ball staying hard throughout the 80 overs” a benefit of the doubt to his countrymen.

Dubai: England are in comfortable position to whitewash the visiting Pakistan in the third Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. After getting all out for 133 on Day One, the Men in Green gave away 453 runs in the first innings.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.