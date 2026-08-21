Root equals Tendulkar's record against Pakistan

Dubai: England captain Joe Root has drawn level with India great Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most Test half-centuries, reaching his 68th during the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley.

Root brought up the milestone on Day Two before being dismissed for 66 from 112 balls, with his innings including 10 boundaries.

With his latest milestone, Root has moved level with Tendulkar at the top of the all-time list for Test half-centuries, with 68 each.

Root has also climbed the rankings for the most 50-plus scores as a Test captain. His 66 at Headingley was his 42nd score of 50 or more as captain, putting him fifth on the all-time list. Graeme Smith tops the standings with 61, ahead of Ricky Ponting (54), Allan Border (51) and Misbah-ul-Haq (43).

The latest achievement adds to Root’s already impressive Test record and further cements his status as one of the format’s most prolific batters.

Meanwhile, England strengthened their position in the first Test against Pakistan, reaching 366/8 at the close of Day Two to establish a 195-run first-innings lead at Headingley.

The Three Lions had resumed the day on 112/2, still 59 runs behind Pakistan’s first-innings total of 171, but a number of important partnerships helped turn the game in the hosts’ favour.

Root played a key role alongside Jordan Cox, with the pair putting together a century partnership to put England firmly in control. Cox impressed on his debut with a composed 73 before being dismissed by Ali Usman, while Root followed shortly afterwards for 66 from 112 balls.

Pakistan had earlier been bowled out for just 171 after England won the toss and elected to field, leaving the visitors with a significant amount of work to do as England continued to build a commanding lead.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.