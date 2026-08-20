Watch: English singer Laura Wright wows crowd with Pakistan national anthem

The hosts trail by just 59 runs heading into the second day
English soprano Laura Wright captivated the crowd at Headingley on Wednesday with a stunning a cappella rendition of Pakistan’s national anthem before the first Test between England and Pakistan.
Wright performed the anthem ahead of a memorable opening day for England, as Joe Root began his second stint as full-time Test captain with the hosts firmly in control.
England bowled first under overcast conditions, with Ollie Robinson making an immediate impact by dismissing Azan Awais lbw with the very first ball of the series. Awais reviewed the decision, but the original call was upheld.
Robinson and Josh Tongue then shared the spoils as England bowled Pakistan out for just 171. The two fast bowlers claimed five wickets apiece, with Robinson returning figures of 5-51 and Tongue taking 5-46.
Robinson’s early burst accounted for four of Pakistan’s top-order batters, before Tongue continued the damage and helped wrap up the innings.
England ended the day on 112-2, with Root unbeaten on 37 on his home ground in Yorkshire. The hosts trail by just 59 runs heading into the second day.
The five-wicket hauls produced an unusual souvenir. With both Robinson and Tongue taking five wickets in the same innings, the pair asked a member of the groundstaff to cut the match ball in half so they could each keep a piece.
“As we were walking off, Tonguey said, ‘I think we should split it’. I was like, ‘yeah, we should actually do that, I think it’d be quite cool,’” Robinson said after play.
“Within five minutes they brought it back up and it was done. It’s one of those things that you don’t really have too many halves of … half a cricket ball. It’s something we’ll never forget really and it’s not too often two guys get five in the same innings, so it’s a nice gesture and something to remember.”
The performance was another strong outing for Robinson, who returned to the England side earlier this summer after more than two-and-a-half years away. He took a career-best seven wickets against New Zealand in June before a knee problem ruled him out of the second Test and he was subsequently overlooked for the series finale.
“It was frustrating not to be able to play at the Oval. It was just a bit of a freak training injury and then I was available for Trent Bridge but not selected,” Robinson said.
“I was ready to go but I suppose that’s part of professional sport, isn’t it? I’ve just worked really hard on a bit more fitness and a bit more skill, so it’s nice when it comes off on days like today.”
Robinson, who recently became a father for the second time, revealed he had been catching up on sleep after welcoming his newborn daughter last Thursday.
“We had the newborn last Thursday at 2am so I’ve been catching up on my sleep since I got to the hotel in Leeds,” he said.
“But it was a really special week last week having another baby and it almost makes today even sweeter.”
With inputs from AFP