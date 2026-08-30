England thrash Pakistan by 194 runs for series win

Pakistan, set a victory target of 289, were dismissed for 194 on the fourth day
England clinched a series victory over Pakistan with a thumping 194-run win in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday.
Pakistan, set an improbable victory target of 289, were dismissed for 194 on the fourth day to give England an unbeatable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.
Ollie Robinson did the damage again with 4-24 to follow the Sussex seamer's sensational 4-11 in 13 overs during Pakistan's woeful 110 all out in the first innings
Saud Shakeel restored some self-respect for Pakistan with 97 before he holed out to fast bowler Josh Tongue, who polished off the tail.
Victory saw England, who hammered Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley last week, compete their first multi-match Test series win since a 2-1 triumph in New Zealand over a year ago.
England 1st Innings 290 (J Smith 61, J Cox 55; Mohammad Abbas 4-73, Mohammad Ali 3-86)
Pakistan 1st Innings 110 (O Robinson 4-11, J Archer 3-26)
England 2nd Innings 208 (D Lawrence 54; Mohammad Abbas 5-57)
Pakistan 2nd Innings 194 (Saud Shakeel 97, O Robinson 4-24, J Tongue 3-46)
Result: England win by 194 runs
Series: England lead three-match series 2-0